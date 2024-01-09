Thursday, January 11, 2024
HomeArticlesEnter to win a digital code for Trolls Band Together
ArticlesGiveawayArtsMovies and TV

Enter to win a digital code for Trolls Band Together

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

Get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.

But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

UPHE Trailer: https://uni.pictures/TrollsBandTogether_HomeEntTrailer

Facebook: @trolls
Instagram: @trolls
TikTok: @trolls
#TrollsBandTogether

Don’t forget to sign up for Camp Fair AZ on February 24, 2024 at the Phoenix Zoo! 

Enter to win a digital code to watch Trolls Band Together at home!

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

"*" indicates required fields

First Name*
Last Name*

Previous article
Phoenix Swim Programs & Resources
Next article
How to Set Visitor Boundaries When You Have a New Baby
Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO