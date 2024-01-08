Phoenix Swim Programs & Resources

By
RAK Staff
-

Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona
preventdrowings.org

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent fatal and non-fatal drownings through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety.

 

Goldfish Swim School
Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale 480-470-8231 • goldfishswimschool.com

Ages 4 months-12 years old. Experience the Difference with Goldfish Swim School.  Our children’s swimming lessons are specifically designed to make learning and swimming fun!

At Goldfish Swim School, we use our holistic philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. We are proud to provide state-of-the-art aquatic facilities that are designed to enhance learning with our indoor swim classes and programs for children.

Hubbard Family Swim School
Valleywide. 602-971-4044 • hubbardswim.com

Ages 8 weeks -12 years. Beginning, intermediate and advanced group, semi-private and private lessons. Parent/tot classes, special needs, stroke technique. Baby Splash (8wks thru 5 months) swim classes $35 joining fee. Year-round.

VALLEYWIDE

ANTHEM 

  • Aquatics Park
    3701 W. Anthem Way, Anthem • 623-742-6050 • onlineanthem.com

AVONDALE

BUCKEYE

CHANDLER

GILBERT

GLENDALE

PEORIA

PHOENIX

MESA

  • Aqua-Tots Swim School
    1122 S. Greenfield Rd. Mesa • 480-649-8687 • aquatots.com
  • City of Mesa
    Multiple locations. 480-644-7529 • mesaparks.com
  • SafeSplash Swim School
    1728 S Greenfield Rd., Mesa • safesplash.com
  • Swim Kids USA
    2725 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa. 480-820-9109 • swimkidsaz.com
  • Swim First
    Your pool in the East Valley, or Mesa. (480) 798-2899 • swimfirst.org
  • Desert Swim School
    Your pool or Northwest Mesa. 480-461-3888 • desertswimschool.com

TEMPE

QUEEN CREEK

  • Aqua-Tots Swim School
    21365 S. Ellsworth Rd., Ste. 101 Queen Creek • 480-426-1298 • aquatots.com
  • EVO Swim School
    480-404-6191 • evoswimschool.com
  • My Safe Swimmer
    Gilbert & Queen Creek • 480-316-4522 • mysafeswimmer.com

SCOTTSDALE/PARADISE VALLEY

  • Aqua-Safe Swim School
    9380 E Bahia Dr A104, Scottsdale • 480-425-7946 • aquasafeswim.com
  • Aqua-Tots Swim School
  • 15111 N. Hayden Rd., Ste. 140 Scottsdale • 480-818-9960 • aquatots.com
    7624 E. Indian School Rd., Ste. 109, Scottsdale • 480-681-7993 • aquatots.com
    12825 N. Tatum Blvd. Ste. A2, Phoenix • 480-499-5419 • aquatots.com
  • Goldfish Swim School
    7000 East Mayo Blvd., Suite 26, Phoenix. 480-470-8231 • goldfishswimschool.com
  • Glenn Mills Swim Lessons
    5514 North 78th Place, Scottsdale. 410-725-6150 or gmswim.com
  • Kidtastics
    At-home or various valleywide locations • 480-648-8082  • kidtastics.com
  • SafeSplash Swim School
    9380 E. Bahia Drive, Suite A104 Scottsdale • safesplash.com
  • Valley of the Sun JCC
    12701 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale • 480-483-7121 • vosjcc.org

SURPRISE

  • City of Surprise • 623.222.2000 • surpriseaz.gov
    Surprise Aquatic Center • 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
    Hollyhock Pool • 15808 N. Hollyhock St
  • Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
    13833 W Bell Rd Ste. 104, Surprise • 623-455-5571 • aqua-tots.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR