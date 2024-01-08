Phoenix Swim Programs & Resources

Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona

The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent fatal and non-fatal drownings through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety.

Goldfish Swim School

Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale 480-470-8231 • goldfishswimschool.com

Ages 4 months-12 years old. Experience the Difference with Goldfish Swim School. Our children’s swimming lessons are specifically designed to make learning and swimming fun!

At Goldfish Swim School, we use our holistic philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay® , to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. We are proud to provide state-of-the-art aquatic facilities that are designed to enhance learning with our indoor swim classes and programs for children.

Hubbard Family Swim School

Valleywide. 602-971-4044 • hubbardswim.com

Ages 8 weeks -12 years. Beginning, intermediate and advanced group, semi-private and private lessons. Parent/tot classes, special needs, stroke technique. Baby Splash (8wks thru 5 months) swim classes $35 joining fee. Year-round.

VALLEYWIDE

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Valleywide • aqua-tots.com

Your home pool. 623-670-0035 • bravoswim.com

instaswim.com

Valleywide • valleyymca.org

Valleywide at-home • 1-888-788-2140 • sunsationalswimschool.com

Servicing the East Valley • 480-593-4571 • waterguppies.com

ANTHEM

Aquatics Park

3701 W. Anthem Way, Anthem • 623-742-6050 • onlineanthem.com

AVONDALE

Avondale Aquatic Center

11275 Civic Center Dr, Avondale • 623-333-2400 • avondaleconnect.org/aquatic-center



BUCKEYE

City of Buckeye

207 N. 9th St., Buckeye • 623-349-6350 • buckeyeaz.gov/community/residents/parks-recreation/parks-and-facilities/aquatic-center

CHANDLER

Aspire Kids Sports Center

50 S. Hearthstone Way, Chandler. 480-820-3774 • aspirekidsports.com

4040 S. Arizona Ave., #1 Chandler • 480-726-5264 • aquatots.com

844-576-2796 • britishswimschool.com

6909 W Ray Rd #27, Chandler • 480-961-7946 • goldmedalswimschool.com

480-535-1005 • littleflippersaz.com

4185 S Gilbert Rd Chandler • safesplash.com

GILBERT

Aqua-Safe Swim School

82 W Ray Rd, Gilbert • 480-821-2899 • aquasafeswim.com

2335 S. Lindsay Rd. Gilbert • 480-462-1298 • aquatots.com

1328 N Cooper Rd., Gilbert • 602-562-0889 • bigblueswimschools.com

3625 S Gilbert Rd., Gilbert • 480-725-9292 • britishswimschool.com

4588 S Higley Rd., Gilbert • 480-418-0905 • goldfishswimschool.com

480-535-1005 • littleflippersaz.com

Gilbert & Queen Creek • 480-316-4522 • mysafeswimmer.com

82 W Ray Rd., Gilbert • safesplash.com

868 N Gilbert Rd Suite 100, Gilbert. 480-372-2323 • swimhaus.com

480-404-6191 • evoswimschool.com

Multiple pool locations. 480-503-6200 or gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/aquatics

GLENDALE

Aqua-Tots Swim School

18295 North 83rd Avenue Suite 101, Glendale • 623-376-6787 • aqua-tots.com

5805 W Navajo Dr., Glendale. 602-323-4116 • bolleswimschoolinternation.com

PEORIA

Arizona Infant Swim

91st Ave and Happy Valley., Peoria. 623-680-7093 • arizonainfantswim.com

PHOENIX

Aqua-Tots Swim School

1930 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Ste. 105 Phoenix • 623-879-7408 • aqua-tots.com

7824 N. 12th St. Phoenix • 602-753-5101 • aqua-tots.com

4735 E. Ray Rd., Ste. A0011, Phoenix • 480-565-6080 • aqua-tots.com

Multiple locations. 602-262-3111• phoenix.gov/parks/pools/programs

623-2930170 • desertcactusswim.com

4730 E Warner Rd, Suite 7 Phoenix • 480-405-1570 • goldfishswimschool.com

1930 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix • 602-753-6782 • jrswimschool.com

At-home or various valleywide locations. 480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com

623-694-4410 • sunsoakedswim.com

MESA

Aqua-Tots Swim School

1122 S. Greenfield Rd. Mesa • 480-649-8687 • aquatots.com

Multiple locations. 480-644-7529 • mesaparks.com

1728 S Greenfield Rd., Mesa • safesplash.com

2725 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa. 480-820-9109 • swimkidsaz.com

Your pool in the East Valley, or Mesa. (480) 798-2899 • swimfirst.org

Your pool or Northwest Mesa. 480-461-3888 • desertswimschool.com

TEMPE



City of Tempe

480-350-4311 • tempe.gov/swim-lessons

1260 East Wesleyan Drive Tempe • 480-861-6130 • parkerswim.com

QUEEN CREEK

Aqua-Tots Swim School

21365 S. Ellsworth Rd., Ste. 101 Queen Creek • 480-426-1298 • aquatots.com

480-404-6191 • evoswimschool.com

Gilbert & Queen Creek • 480-316-4522 • mysafeswimmer.com

SCOTTSDALE/PARADISE VALLEY

Aqua-Safe Swim School

9380 E Bahia Dr A104, Scottsdale • 480-425-7946 • aquasafeswim.com

15111 N. Hayden Rd., Ste. 140 Scottsdale • 480-818-9960 • aquatots.com

7624 E. Indian School Rd., Ste. 109, Scottsdale • 480-681-7993 • aquatots.com

12825 N. Tatum Blvd. Ste. A2, Phoenix • 480-499-5419 • aquatots.com

7000 East Mayo Blvd., Suite 26, Phoenix. 480-470-8231 • goldfishswimschool.com

5514 North 78th Place, Scottsdale. 410-725-6150 or gmswim.com

At-home or various valleywide locations • 480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com

9380 E. Bahia Drive, Suite A104 Scottsdale • safesplash.com

12701 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale • 480-483-7121 • vosjcc.org

SURPRISE