Phoenix Swim Programs & Resources

Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona
preventdrowings.org
The Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, a community based organization comprised of parents, health and safety professionals and business leaders, exists to provide a forum to prevent fatal and non-fatal drownings through the promotion of education, legislative action and enhanced product safety.
Goldfish Swim School
Ahwatukee, Gilbert and North Scottsdale 480-470-8231 • goldfishswimschool.com
Ages 4 months-12 years old. Experience the Difference with Goldfish Swim School. Our children’s swimming lessons are specifically designed to make learning and swimming fun!
At Goldfish Swim School, we use our holistic philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. We are proud to provide state-of-the-art aquatic facilities that are designed to enhance learning with our indoor swim classes and programs for children.
Hubbard Family Swim School
Valleywide. 602-971-4044 • hubbardswim.com
Ages 8 weeks -12 years. Beginning, intermediate and advanced group, semi-private and private lessons. Parent/tot classes, special needs, stroke technique. Baby Splash (8wks thru 5 months) swim classes $35 joining fee. Year-round.
VALLEYWIDE
- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Valleywide • aqua-tots.com
- Bravo Swim
Your home pool. 623-670-0035 • bravoswim.com
- Insta Swim
instaswim.com
- Valley of the Sun YMCA
Valleywide • valleyymca.org
- Sunsational Swim School
Valleywide at-home • 1-888-788-2140 • sunsationalswimschool.com
- Water Guppies
Servicing the East Valley • 480-593-4571 • waterguppies.com
ANTHEM
- Aquatics Park
3701 W. Anthem Way, Anthem • 623-742-6050 • onlineanthem.com
AVONDALE
- Avondale Aquatic Center
11275 Civic Center Dr, Avondale • 623-333-2400 • avondaleconnect.org/aquatic-center
BUCKEYE
- City of Buckeye
207 N. 9th St., Buckeye • 623-349-6350 • buckeyeaz.gov/community/residents/parks-recreation/parks-and-facilities/aquatic-center
CHANDLER
- Aspire Kids Sports Center
50 S. Hearthstone Way, Chandler. 480-820-3774 • aspirekidsports.com
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
4040 S. Arizona Ave., #1 Chandler • 480-726-5264 • aquatots.com
- British Swim School
844-576-2796 • britishswimschool.com
- Gold Medal Swim School
6909 W Ray Rd #27, Chandler • 480-961-7946 • goldmedalswimschool.com
- Little Flippers Swim
480-535-1005 • littleflippersaz.com
- SafeSplash Swim School
4185 S Gilbert Rd Chandler • safesplash.com
GILBERT
- Aqua-Safe Swim School
82 W Ray Rd, Gilbert • 480-821-2899 • aquasafeswim.com
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
2335 S. Lindsay Rd. Gilbert • 480-462-1298 • aquatots.com
- Big Blue Swim School
1328 N Cooper Rd., Gilbert • 602-562-0889 • bigblueswimschools.com
- British Swim School
3625 S Gilbert Rd., Gilbert • 480-725-9292 • britishswimschool.com
- Goldfish Swim School
4588 S Higley Rd., Gilbert • 480-418-0905 • goldfishswimschool.com
- Little Flippers Swim
480-535-1005 • littleflippersaz.com
- My Safe Swimmer
Gilbert & Queen Creek • 480-316-4522 • mysafeswimmer.com
- SafeSplash Swim School
82 W Ray Rd., Gilbert • safesplash.com
- Swim Haus
868 N Gilbert Rd Suite 100, Gilbert. 480-372-2323 • swimhaus.com
- EVO Swim School
480-404-6191 • evoswimschool.com
- Town of Gilbert
Multiple pool locations. 480-503-6200 or gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/aquatics
GLENDALE
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
18295 North 83rd Avenue Suite 101, Glendale • 623-376-6787 • aqua-tots.com
- Bolle Adult Swim School
5805 W Navajo Dr., Glendale. 602-323-4116 • bolleswimschoolinternation.com
PEORIA
- Arizona Infant Swim
91st Ave and Happy Valley., Peoria. 623-680-7093 • arizonainfantswim.com
PHOENIX
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
1930 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Ste. 105 Phoenix • 623-879-7408 • aqua-tots.com
7824 N. 12th St. Phoenix • 602-753-5101 • aqua-tots.com
4735 E. Ray Rd., Ste. A0011, Phoenix • 480-565-6080 • aqua-tots.com
- City of Phoenix Aquatics
Multiple locations. 602-262-3111• phoenix.gov/parks/pools/programs
- Desert Cactus Swim
623-2930170 • desertcactusswim.com
- Goldfish Swim School
4730 E Warner Rd, Suite 7 Phoenix • 480-405-1570 • goldfishswimschool.com
- Jr’s Swim School
1930 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix • 602-753-6782 • jrswimschool.com
- Kidtastics
At-home or various valleywide locations. 480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com
- Sunsoaked Swim Lessons
623-694-4410 • sunsoakedswim.com
MESA
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
1122 S. Greenfield Rd. Mesa • 480-649-8687 • aquatots.com
- City of Mesa
Multiple locations. 480-644-7529 • mesaparks.com
- SafeSplash Swim School
1728 S Greenfield Rd., Mesa • safesplash.com
- Swim Kids USA
2725 W. Guadalupe Rd., Mesa. 480-820-9109 • swimkidsaz.com
- Swim First
Your pool in the East Valley, or Mesa. (480) 798-2899 • swimfirst.org
- Desert Swim School
Your pool or Northwest Mesa. 480-461-3888 • desertswimschool.com
TEMPE
- City of Tempe
480-350-4311 • tempe.gov/swim-lessons
- Parker’s Piranhas Swim School
1260 East Wesleyan Drive Tempe • 480-861-6130 • parkerswim.com
QUEEN CREEK
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
21365 S. Ellsworth Rd., Ste. 101 Queen Creek • 480-426-1298 • aquatots.com
- EVO Swim School
480-404-6191 • evoswimschool.com
- My Safe Swimmer
Gilbert & Queen Creek • 480-316-4522 • mysafeswimmer.com
SCOTTSDALE/PARADISE VALLEY
- Aqua-Safe Swim School
9380 E Bahia Dr A104, Scottsdale • 480-425-7946 • aquasafeswim.com
- Aqua-Tots Swim School
- 15111 N. Hayden Rd., Ste. 140 Scottsdale • 480-818-9960 • aquatots.com
7624 E. Indian School Rd., Ste. 109, Scottsdale • 480-681-7993 • aquatots.com
12825 N. Tatum Blvd. Ste. A2, Phoenix • 480-499-5419 • aquatots.com
- Goldfish Swim School
7000 East Mayo Blvd., Suite 26, Phoenix. 480-470-8231 • goldfishswimschool.com
- Glenn Mills Swim Lessons
5514 North 78th Place, Scottsdale. 410-725-6150 or gmswim.com
- Kidtastics
At-home or various valleywide locations • 480-648-8082 • kidtastics.com
- SafeSplash Swim School
9380 E. Bahia Drive, Suite A104 Scottsdale • safesplash.com
- Valley of the Sun JCC
12701 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale • 480-483-7121 • vosjcc.org
SURPRISE
- City of Surprise • 623.222.2000 • surpriseaz.gov
Surprise Aquatic Center • 15831 N. Bullard Ave.
Hollyhock Pool • 15808 N. Hollyhock St
- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
13833 W Bell Rd Ste. 104, Surprise • 623-455-5571 • aqua-tots.com