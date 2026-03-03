Free Pool Fence: Applications Open for Families in Need

In 2024, 79 adults and kids died from drowning in Maricopa and Pinal counties. That is the highest number since records started being kept in 2005. To combat this crisis, Child Crisis Arizona – a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the well-being and safety of children and families – is partnering with Salt River Project (SRP), State Farm, the Independent Pool & Spa Service Association, Inc., and local firefighter charities on its 5th Annual Pool Fence Safety Program.

Through this initiative, now through April 5, 2026, Child Crisis Arizona welcomes parents or caregivers who are financially unable to afford pool barriers and have young children to apply for a free pool fence.

Families living in Maricopa County can apply for a free pool fence if they meet certain eligibility criteria. With applications available in both English and Spanish, those interested can apply on the organization’s website, https://www.childcrisisaz.org/ what-we-do/pool-fence-program.

Eligibility requirements:

Must have a child age 6 or under living in the home

Home must be owner-occupied; renters are not eligible

Family must reside within Maricopa County

Family must be income-qualified; participation in one of the following assistance programs will be used to verify income eligibility: Food Stamps, Medicaid, WIC, Energy Assistance, or Unemployment

If the family is not enrolled in one of the assistance programs, household income will be considered, and their 2024 tax return will be used to verify eligibility

“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and remains among the top five causes of death for children ages 5 to 9,” said Caitlin Sageng, senior program director at Child Crisis Arizona. “Child Crisis Arizona is home to Safe Kids Maricopa County, the local chapter for a worldwide organization aiming to prevent childhood injury and death. This Pool Fence Safety Program, which last year, between its spring and fall application windows, awarded two dozen families a new pool fence, is focused on making an actionable difference in preventing child drownings in our community.”

In addition to providing free pool fences, the Child Crisis Arizona Pool Fence Safety Program educates parents and caregivers on water safety through a Virtual Water Safety Workshop led by a Safe Kids Maricopa County coordinator, which is open throughout the year to all families.

“At SRP, we understand that drownings aren’t limited to the summer months. Pools can be dangerous all year long,” Said Rori Minor, SRP Community Engagement Strategist. “That’s why we continue to support water safety efforts in our community. Child Crisis Arizona has been a great partner in furthering prevention efforts, and we’re proud to support the initiative again as it grows to protect even more families.”

“State Farm is deeply committed to helping families prevent the unexpected,” said Tyrone Jones, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “Through this partnership, we’re empowering parents and caregivers with peace of mind—knowing their little ones can safely enjoy the Arizona sunshine all year long.”

Together with SRP, State Farm, the Independent Pool & Spa Service Association, Inc., and local firefighter charities, Child Crisis Arizona is committed to helping solve the community problem of child drownings and to stepping up and leading the mission toward measurable change.