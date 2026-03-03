RAK Eats & Giveaway: The Delicatessen by Chef Joey

My husband and I recently had the chance to check out The Delicatessen by Chef Joey — and let’s just say, we’re already planning our next visit. This isn’t your average deli. It’s a modern, high-energy take on a New York-style classic, with creative twists that make it especially fun for families.

From the welcoming vibe to the playful menu, it feels like a place where everyone can find something to love. Whether you’re bringing the kids for a weekend brunch or meeting friends for lunch, it strikes that perfect balance of elevated and approachable.

What Makes It Family-Friendly

Creative, eye-catching menu items that get kids excited about trying something new

Classic deli staples for parents who appreciate traditional flavors

Shareable portions (because someone seems to always wants a bite of yours)

A relaxed atmosphere where families can linger comfortably

One of the biggest highlights? The BLING’D-OUT CREAM CHEESE bagels. These are not your basic schmear-and-go breakfasts. Chef Joey transforms bagels into full-on experiences — generously topped, flavor-packed and beautifully presented. They’re colorful, indulgent and genuinely fun to eat.

We were lucky enough to try one of their rotating specials: The Thin Mint Bagel. This double chocolate bagel is layered with thin mint cream cheese loaded with bits of Thin Mint cookies, brightened with fresh mint and garnished with an actual Thin Mint cookie on top. It’s part breakfast, part dessert and completely over-the-top in the best way. The rich chocolate combined with that cool mint flavor was surprisingly balanced — indulgent but not too heavy. We both agreed it would be a huge hit with kids and anyone who loves a sweet treat.

Beyond the bagels, the menu offers plenty to explore. A few standouts include:

Stacked deli sandwiches piled high with premium meats and house-made touches

Hearty breakfast options like classic egg sandwiches and loaded bagels

Fresh salads for a lighter option

Comfort favorites like chicken soup, pierogis (get them pan fried!), burgers, hot dogs, and more!

My husband opted for the Delicatessen sandwich – a hearty breakfast bagel sandwich complete with a basted egg, honey ham, sharp white cheddar cheese, a potato latke, and an herb aioli. While I couldn’t resist trying the avocado toasted bagel which came with fresh avocado, cherry tomatoes, lemon oil, and topped with feta cheese. Everything felt thoughtfully crafted — generous portions, bold flavors and quality ingredients.

The Delicatessen by Chef Joey manages to feel nostalgic and new at the same time. It’s a place where parents can appreciate the craftsmanship and kids can marvel at the creativity. And honestly? Any restaurant that makes breakfast feel this fun is worth adding to the family dining rotation.

