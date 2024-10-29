Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Navigating Teen Independence

Michael Klinkner
Safety, Parties and “Sexy” Halloween Costumes

As children transition into their teenage years, they naturally seek greater independence and social interaction with friends.

Here’s a guide to help parents and teens navigate these milestones while maintaining safety and open communication during the Halloween season:

Allowing Independence Safely
  • Establish trust and communication: Encourage your teens to share their plans, who they will be with, and where they will go.
  • Set clear boundaries: Agree on curfews, transportation arrangements, and check-in times before your child leaves home. Make sure your teen understands the consequences of breaking these agreements.
  • Equip teens with safety tools: Ensure your teen has a fully charged phone, and knows how to reach you at all times. Discuss the importance of staying in groups, avoiding isolated areas, and trusting their instincts.
  • Discuss peer pressure: Prepare your teen to handle peer pressure by discussing scenarios they may encounter.
Attending Teen Parties
  • Know the details beforehand: Know the host, location, and whether adults will be present. Discuss the event’s start and end times, and ensure there’s a plan for safe transportation to and from the party.
  • Establish rules and expectations: Clearly outline what behavior is acceptable and what isn’t. Discuss topics like alcohol, drugs, and other risky behaviors. Make sure your teen understands the importance of staying with friends and having a plan to leave if they feel unsafe.
  • Create an exit plan: Make sure your teen knows they can call you at any time if they need to leave. Establish a code word they can use if they need to be picked up. If your teen is drunk or high, wait until the next morning to calmly get details and talk through what happened.
  • Follow up: After the party, have a debriefing session. Ask your teen what they enjoyed, if there were any uncomfortable moments and – most importantly – how they handled them.
Navigating “Sexy” Costumes
  • Open the dialogue: If your teen expresses a desire to wear a “sexy” costume, understand why they want to wear it and discuss the message it might send.
  • Discuss appropriate choices: Discuss the difference between expressing themselves and dressing in a way that could attract unwanted attention. Help them find a balance that satisfies their desire for self-expression and fitting in with peers while being mindful of your expectations and overall safety.
  • Set limits: If necessary, set clear boundaries about what is and isn’t acceptable for your teen. Explain your reasoning, focusing on safety and respect rather than simply imposing rules.
  • Offer alternatives: Help your teen come up with creative costume ideas that allow them to feel confident and stylish without being overly revealing.

Michael Klinkner is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who specializes in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy and Neurolinguistic Programming. He is also certified in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing. Klinkner provides individual, group and family therapy to children, adolescents and adults in Central Phoenix and Gilbert, Ariz. Klinkner focuses on treating a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, trauma and ADHD. For more information, visit facebook.com/michaelklinknercounseling or instagram.com/michael_klinknercounseling

