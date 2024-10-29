RAK Date Night Giveaway: Bam Kazam

Are you ready to get out of your date night rut? Then it’s time to plan your adventurous experience at Bam Kazam in Scottsdale. Part escape room, part obstacle course, your physical and mental abilities will be put to the test as you work collaboratively to solve a variety of themed challenges.

Unlike anything you’ve probably experienced before, Bam Kazam puts you and your friends into the heart of the action where you’ll feel like you’re the main player of a live video game.

My husband and I had the chance to check it out recently and it was one of the most fun and unique date nights we’ve ever done! Since the games are designed for at least 3 players, we brought along some friends turning it into the ultimate double date experience.

Here’s a quick rundown of how it works, what to expect, and some insider tips:

How it Works:

Admission tickets are $34 per person for an all access pass for up to 2 hours.

Challenges are designed for team sizes of 3 to 20 people, and your team is always private. Definitely plan on it being a double (or even triple date) with your friends!

Games are intended for ages 14 and up without an adult. Anyone ages 10 and up must have fully participating adults accompanying them. It could also make for a fun family date if you’ve got teenagers or older kids!

You’ll have full access to all of the game rooms and the ability to try each one out during your 2 hour time frame.

What to Expect:

There are no real clues or instructions. Simply enter the game and start trying to learn the rules as you go.

Hosts are available in the hallways to provide you with hints and tips if you’d like. They’ll also check in and make sure everything is going ok. If you don’t want their help, that’s fine too.

Some games are more physically demanding (think “floor is lava” style), while others will have you working together to figure out solutions to mentally challenging puzzles.

Once you solve one level, you’ll move on to levels 2 and 3. However, if you don’t complete a level, you’ll have to start back from the beginning.

Insider Tips:

The games are interactive so be sure to wear something you can move easily in along with closed-toe shoes!

Failing is part of the learning. You will likely fail multiple times on each challenge. It’s totally normal. Keep trying!

One of the best tips we heard was that if you’re working alone, you’re doing it wrong! Everything is meant to be collaborative – so work together!

To plan your adventurous date night experience, visit https://bamkazam.com/

Enter below for your chance to win 3 passes to try it out (valued at over $100!):