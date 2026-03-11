RAK Date Night at Estelle: An Open-Air Concept in Scottsdale

Estelle in Scottsdale offers a romantic dining experience that feels equal parts stylish, vibrant and relaxed. With its open-air concept and beautifully designed space, the restaurant creates the kind of atmosphere where you can linger over great food, sip cocktails and truly enjoy the evening together.

Located in Old Town Scottsdale, Estelle immediately stands out with its airy indoor-outdoor design. Large openings and natural light give the restaurant a breezy, open feel, while warm lighting and chic décor keep the space intimate enough for date night. It’s lively without being overwhelming—perfect for couples who want a setting that feels special but still comfortable.

The menu blends Mediterranean and Mexican influences, resulting in bold flavors and creative combinations that make sharing dishes part of the fun. One appetizer I especially loved—and highly recommend starting with—is the crispy Brussels Sprouts. They arrive perfectly crisp and are paired with whipped feta, spicy sesame seeds and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses, creating a balance of savory, tangy and slightly sweet flavors that make the dish incredibly addictive.

From there, the menu continues to highlight fresh ingredients and vibrant flavor combinations inspired by both regions. Pair your meal with one of the restaurant’s craft cocktails or a glass of wine and you have the perfect recipe for a slow, enjoyable evening together.

Save room for dessert, because Estelle delivers a memorable finale. The lava cake is a must-order: a rich chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, finished with chile-cinnamon dust, a drizzle of EVOO and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. The subtle spice paired with the warm chocolate and cold ice cream makes it the kind of dessert that’s perfect for sharing—though you might be tempted to keep it all to yourself.

And if you fall in love with the vibe during dinner, you’ll want to come back for brunch. Estelle is now serving weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing the same lively atmosphere with elevated bites and handcrafted cocktails.

You’ll also find creative brunch drinks like the French Toast Martini with vodka, cold brew coffee, Mr. Black coffee liqueur and French toast syrup, the refreshing Garden Party with watermelon and basil Grey Goose, prosecco and lemon, and more!

Estelle also offers a Mimosa Service and half-size bottle service, making it a go-to destination for brunch lovers ready to turn things up.

Between the open-air ambiance, vibrant menu, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails, Estelle offers the kind of dining experience that makes both date night and weekend brunch feel a little more special in Scottsdale.

For hours, location, and menu, visit https://www.estellescottsdale.com/