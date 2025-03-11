Spring Cleaning: Your Closet Deserves a Fresh Start

Spring isn’t just about blooming flowers and longer days—it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe! Cleaning out your closet is more than just organizing; it’s about making space for pieces that truly reflect you and finding ways to make it function so you aren’t feeling frazzled every time you get dressed. If your mornings feel overwhelming or you’ve got clothes with tags still on, this is your sign to hit reset.

Prepare for your closet to function in a whole new way!

Let’s tackle that closet, shall we?

First, sort through your clothes and make three piles:

Keep (the winners!) Try-On (items that you haven’t worn at all lately and need to be vetted) Donate/Sell (I love using Poshmark and/or donating to women’s shelters)

Pro tip: Stick to the 6-month rule:

If you haven’t worn it in 6 months, it’s got to go, especially if it doesn’t fit.

If it’s all you’ve worn for 6 months, it’s probably time to retire it, too.

I know this sounds harsh, but the reality is, there’s a reason you haven’t worn it. And, if you’ve been living in it, you need some variety sprinkled back in.

Finally, keep a bin or box in your closet for anything that needs to leave the rotation—it’ll make those mid-week purges effortless.

Now for the fun part:

Organize by color and sleeve length (trust me on this as it makes spotting gaps so much easier)

Upgrade to matching hangers—they make everything look better and help you spot gaps even if they are the white plastic ones. The less visual chaos, the easier it is to get dressed.

Keep a small section of empty hangers as a visual cue to purge or shop as needed (this is one of my favorite hacks!)

And don’t forget about your shoes! Make sure they’re all visible, so you’re not forgetting that they play a crucial part in building outfits that work.

Finally, take a look at your entire collection:

Do you have tons of one color and almost nothing else?

Where could you add a pop of variety?

Do you have more tops than bottoms? Or vice versa? Really look for the gaps because those are the things causing problems when you go to get dressed!

You’re on your way to a functional, fabulous wardrobe.