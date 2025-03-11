Tuesday, March 11, 2025
HomeArticlesSpring Cleaning: Your Closet Deserves a Fresh Start
Articlesorganizing

Spring Cleaning: Your Closet Deserves a Fresh Start

Jenny Zook
Jenny Zook
0

Spring isn’t just about blooming flowers and longer days—it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe! Cleaning out your closet is more than just organizing; it’s about making space for pieces that truly reflect you and finding ways to make it function so you aren’t feeling frazzled every time you get dressed. If your mornings feel overwhelming or you’ve got clothes with tags still on, this is your sign to hit reset.

Prepare for your closet to function in a whole new way!

Let’s tackle that closet, shall we?

First, sort through your clothes and make three piles:

  1. Keep (the winners!)
  2. Try-On (items that you haven’t worn at all lately and need to be vetted)
  3. Donate/Sell (I love using Poshmark and/or donating to women’s shelters)

Pro tip: Stick to the 6-month rule:

  • If you haven’t worn it in 6 months, it’s got to go, especially if it doesn’t fit.
  • If it’s all you’ve worn for 6 months, it’s probably time to retire it, too.

I know this sounds harsh, but the reality is, there’s a reason you haven’t worn it. And, if you’ve been living in it, you need some variety sprinkled back in.
Finally, keep a bin or box in your closet for anything that needs to leave the rotation—it’ll make those mid-week purges effortless.

Now for the fun part:

  • Organize by color and sleeve length (trust me on this as it makes spotting gaps so much easier)
  • Upgrade to matching hangers—they make everything look better and help you spot gaps even if they are the white plastic ones. The less visual chaos, the easier it is to get dressed.
  • Keep a small section of empty hangers as a visual cue to purge or shop as needed (this is one of my favorite hacks!)
    And don’t forget about your shoes! Make sure they’re all visible, so you’re not forgetting that they play a crucial part in building outfits that work.

Finally, take a look at your entire collection:

  • Do you have tons of one color and almost nothing else?
  • Where could you add a pop of variety?
  • Do you have more tops than bottoms? Or vice versa? Really look for the gaps because those are the things causing problems when you go to get dressed!

You’re on your way to a functional, fabulous wardrobe.

Previous article
Spring Break Destination: Lake Havasu City
Next article
Spring Training 101 with Coach Super Dad
Jenny Zook
Jenny Zookhttps://www.jennyzook.com/
Jenny Zook is a mom, style teacher and the founder of Style School, where they ditch the “rules” of fashion and focus on what truly works. Jenny enjoys helping busy women feel amazing in their clothes—no matter their size, shape, or season of life. With a background in teaching and love for all things functional and fun, Jenny believes style isn’t about chasing trends but about unlocking confidence and joy in what you wear. To find out more visit jennyzook.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO