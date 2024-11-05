Helping Your Special Needs Child Transition to Adulthood



As students move through the school system the idea of what they will do once they leave school is a question special needs parents face. It is important to begin to prepare for this transition while your student is still in school and this article will provide some tips for helping with the shift from student to adult.

Tips to prepare for the transition to adulthood:

Communicate with your child’s high school teacher about when they will be graduating. In Arizona, your student can attend until the age of 21.

Work with your child’s IEP team on your student’s transition goals. Transition planning becomes part of the IEP around 14 years of age.

Talk with your child about what they would like to do after graduation. There are a variety of options including Day Programs, College Programs, and work options.

Talk to a Support Coordinator about types of services offered after high school graduation if your child is a member of the Arizona Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Fostering Independence:

Involve your child in the decision making process. Allowing your child to have a choice will help them to feel empowered and happy with the decisions that are made after graduation.

Get involved in community activities such as Special Olympics, Arizona Autism, or the Southern Arizona Down Syndrome Association. This will allow your child to develop social relationships outside of school. Parents also come together during these events and share information which is valuable.

Participate in Transition Fairs or talks that are sponsored by your child’s high school. Bring your student to these events so that they can observe the different types of options that are available after graduation.

Program Options for Teens & Adults with Special Needs:

Creative Care Centers is an option for both teens and adults. The Tucson-based organization provides members of the Division of Developmental Disabilities with After School, Summer, and Day Program options.

Through its programs, Creative Care Centers offers living skills, outings, art, music, and promotes independence on a daily basis, while also providing personal care, and working with members on their goals.

If your child has not yet graduated from high school but you want to look at programs and give them a try, this is the way to begin.

Your Support Coordinator can provide you with a list of other Qualified Vendors for employment, social engagements and ways to explore independence. Tour these programs with your child to find a good fit for all of you.

In the end, this is a decision that you and your child need to be comfortable with for it to work. You should check out all of the options that interest your child, and if you are able to do so before graduation, the easier their move from school to adulthood will be.

For more information on Creative Care Centers, visit creativecarecenters.org