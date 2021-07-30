Great Wolf Lodge offers $84 flash sale

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale is dropping its prices to as low as $84 per night when rooms are booked with the promo code: 84DEGREES. This Aug. 4 (8/4) flash sale is meant to celebrate the 84-degree temperature of Great Wolf Lodge’s year-round indoor waterpark resort.

The resort is hoping families will take advantage of the low rates for a local end-of-summer staycation. The rate is available for select dates Monday-Thursday between Aug. 4 and Dec. 16, 2021; the majority of the deeply discounted $84-per-night room rates are available after Labor Day.

For an additional $15, guests can add a Flex Trip package (starting at $99) with the promo code 84FLEX that lets families cancel without fees up to two days prior to arrival. Rates do not include taxes and resort fees. Some sale dates will coincide with the water park resort’s annual Howl-O-Ween and Snowland seasonal celebrations.

Great Wolf Lodge opened in Scottsdale in October 2019. The 350-room, all-suite hotel next to Salt River Fields features an 85,000-square-foot indoor water park and is the first Great Wolf Lodge in Arizona.

In addition to a water park, the lodge features a Great Wolf Adventure Park, where families can explore ropes courses, play miniature golf and go bowling. It also features MagiQuest — Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game played with purchased “magic” wands — and an arcade.

The water park offers body slides, tube slides, two raft rides, a wave pool and splash areas. The resort also boasts a large outdoor pool.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona sits on 18 acres — located within the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s growing Talking Stick Entertainment District — at 7333 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. Learn more at greatwolf.com

Other attractions at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona include: