Enter to win a digital code for Minions: The Rise of Gru!

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. When the infamous supervillain group, the Vicious 6, ousts their leader, Gru attempts to join their ranks but soon finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to learn martial arts to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Packed with the franchise’s signature subversive humor, Minions: The Rise of Gru features more thrilling action and the franchise’s signature subversive humor.

RELATED: Despicable Me; a touching single father tale

On Digital August 30, 2022 and on 4K UHD, Blu-rayTM and DVD September 6, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

See it for free at home with a digital code!

Enter to win!