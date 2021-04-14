Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Home Articles Virtual gala to benefit summer camp for kids with spina bifida
ArticlesCampsSpecial Needs

Virtual gala to benefit summer camp for kids with spina bifida

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0
5

Camp Patrick virtual gala

Camp Patrick is hosting an April 22 virtual fundraiser to help support its all-volunteer, overnight summer camp for kids with spina bifida. The 6:30 p.m. Under the Stars Virtual Gala will feature campers, counselors and families sharing what Camp Patrick has meant to their lives.

Camp Patrick is planning a June 13-18 summer camp with COVID-19 safety protocols for ages 6-18 at Whispering Hope Ranch in Payson. The camp was established in 2018 as a place where kids with spina bifida could strengthen their independence, try new things and make lifelong friends, as well as creating a community for the campers’ families. Campers participate in arts and crafts, archery, horseback riding, sports, fishing and more in a handicapped accessible environment with experienced medical professionals onsite. To learn more about the camp, donating or volunteering, visit camppatrick.com or facebook.com/camppatrickaz

Previous articleKeeping kids safe at summer camp
Next articleChildren’s Museum of Phoenix reopens in May with Eric Carle exhibit
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

Project Cactus: Celebrate Young Learners!

admin -
In our classroom, we read many, many stories. Recently, I read The Three Little Javelinas, by Susan Lowell, which takes place in the desert....
Read more
Articles

Children’s Museum of Phoenix reopens in May with Eric Carle exhibit

RAK Staff -
The Children’s Museum of Phoenix has remained open on weekends and during special events for outdoor play only. But kids will once again run...
Read more
Articles

Keeping kids safe at summer camp

RAK Staff -
This time last year, as cases of COVID-19 began that first ominous surge in our state, summer camp directors were scrambling to make tough...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,146FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
865FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 10645 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Suite #200-314
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO