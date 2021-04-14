Virtual gala to benefit summer camp for kids with spina bifida

Camp Patrick is hosting an April 22 virtual fundraiser to help support its all-volunteer, overnight summer camp for kids with spina bifida. The 6:30 p.m. Under the Stars Virtual Gala will feature campers, counselors and families sharing what Camp Patrick has meant to their lives.

Camp Patrick is planning a June 13-18 summer camp with COVID-19 safety protocols for ages 6-18 at Whispering Hope Ranch in Payson. The camp was established in 2018 as a place where kids with spina bifida could strengthen their independence, try new things and make lifelong friends, as well as creating a community for the campers’ families. Campers participate in arts and crafts, archery, horseback riding, sports, fishing and more in a handicapped accessible environment with experienced medical professionals onsite. To learn more about the camp, donating or volunteering, visit camppatrick.com or facebook.com/camppatrickaz