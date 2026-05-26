Helping Children of First Responders Find Connection, Confidence, and Healing

By: Lacey Schuster, Clinical Director, Hunkapi Programs

Hunkapi Programs is on a mission to teach the world to fear less and love more through equine-assisted therapy that benefits children and adults of all ages. Somatic therapy is woven into all parts of the program and is the art of understanding how our emotions manifest in our bodies. The Somatic Equine Experience delivers mindfulness training, somatic awareness, emotion regulation, stress management, and trauma resolution through interactions with the program’s 30 horses and other farm animals. Hunkapi specializes in working with First Responders and, this summer, is offering complimentary camps designed specifically for children whose parents protect our community.

The week-long summer camp is set across the serene and beautiful backdrop of the 10-acre farm in Scottsdale. Participants will have the opportunity to care for animals, learn basic horsemanship skills, participate in mounted and unmounted exercises, and explore the unique experiences, challenges, and strengths that come with being raised in a First Responder family.

Horses have a powerful and profound ability to help humans grow in a therapeutic setting. Their prey-animal instincts provide an opportunity to observe the nervous system, understand the impact of stress and trauma, and learn how to release stress from the body. Horses provide unconditional positive regard and a non-judgmental space that creates feelings of trust and the ability to be vulnerable. Working with horses teaches us how to deepen our relationships through living entirely in the present moment, while encouraging authentic, grounded connection.

Working with horses fosters growth in a variety of areas, including healthy boundaries, assertiveness, emotional awareness, presence, mindfulness, distress tolerance, authentic connection, honest communication, and emotional regulation.

Children who attend this camp can expect an experience unlike anything else. It is a home away from home where they can feel safe, build meaningful connections with animals and their environment, engage with peers who share similar life experiences, and embrace their childlike curiosity and sense of wonder.

For parents interested in this special opportunity, please contact Hunkapi Programs at 480-841-5737 or email love@hunkapi.org.

About the Author

Lacey Schuster is a Licensed Professional Counselor and Somatic Experiencing Practitioner. She is the Clinical Director at Hunkapi Programs and has been involved with the program for nine years. She believes deeply in the power of the human-horse relationship and its ability to foster healing, connection, and personal growth.