Triple-Digit Temps, Endless Screens, and One Timely Parenting Book

I was sent Rebooting Childhood: How to Balance Screen Time, Build Relationships, and Help Kids Thrive by Kirsty Nolan for review, and as a parent of five kids spanning toddlerhood to the teen years, it immediately felt relevant to our family’s stage of life—especially heading into another Arizona summer.

Because let’s be honest: summer in Arizona is long, hot, and exhausting. School is out, routines disappear, parents are trying to work and survive triple-digit temperatures, and screens quickly become the easy solution to get through unbearable afternoons indoors. Educational structure gets replaced with YouTube videos, gaming, social media, and endless scrolling. I think many parents can relate to relying on screens more this time of year simply because we’re all trying to make it through the heat while keeping our kids entertained.

I’ll admit—I wondered if this would simply be another anti-screen parenting book filled with guilt and unrealistic expectations. Instead, what I found was something much more helpful: compassionate, practical guidance for families trying to navigate modern childhood in a world dominated by devices.

One of the parts that resonated with me most was Nolan reflecting on her own childhood memories—riding bikes outside, exploring the neighborhood, playing with friends, and even being bored. That really struck me because I remember those same kinds of experiences growing up. Long summer days outside, making up games, wandering around with neighborhood kids, and learning how to entertain ourselves without constant stimulation. There’s a nostalgia there, but also something deeper: those moments built creativity, independence, relationships, and resilience.

Nolan writes that our children have shifted from a “play-based childhood” to a “phone-based childhood.” As parents, those facts don’t just feel abstract—they feel personal. They look like battles over turning off tablets, tweens glued to YouTube, and teens endlessly scrolling social media before breakfast.

One of the most powerful reminders in the book is simple but incredibly important: “Childhood has changed, child development has not.” Kids still need connection, movement, boredom, play, emotional safety, and relationships with trusted adults.

What makes this book especially impactful is that it truly feels like the place “where clinical insight meets kitchen-table wisdom.” Nolan combines research and child development expertise with real-life parenting struggles in a way that feels approachable rather than overwhelming.

I also appreciated that the book offers real-life scenarios for every parenting stage—from toddlers melting down over tablets to teens navigating social media pressure and online content. The examples feel realistic and practical rather than preachy.

Most importantly, Nolan doesn’t shame parents. She openly acknowledges that sometimes screens help us survive the day—and honestly, most parents can relate to that. The message throughout the book isn’t perfection or eliminating technology entirely. It’s balance.

As a family that has definitely become more dependent on screens over the years, this book felt less like judgment and more like a gentle reset. A reminder to intentionally create more moments for outside play, family connection, creativity, and even boredom again.

One of my favorite lines in the book says it best: “The most important thing in front of your child’s eyes is you.”