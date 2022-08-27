Free Dental Services for Families

Risas Dental and Braces will be providing FREE dental services on Labor Day, September 5th, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No previous registration or appointment needed. Treatment is on a first come, first served basis. Patients are encouraged to get in line early as free treatment is limited at each Risas location, depending on dentist availability. In addition to offering free dental services, staff will provide braces consultations and schedule follow-up services as needed.

Patients can select from one of four free services, including:

Basic Teeth Cleaning

Cavity Filling

Tooth Extraction

Complete Exam with X-Rays

Participating Phoenix locations include:

For more information, visit: https://risasdental.com/about-risas/community-impact/