Donate to Toy Drive for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

With Thanksgiving around the corner, you can get into the giving spirit by donating to a holiday toy drive helping local grandparents in need.

The toy drive is being put on by Duet, a Phoenix nonprofit organization that assists a variety of caretakers including grandparents raising their grandchildren and offers them a chance to provide holiday gifts for their grandkids.

“Many of these families are on fixed incomes and do not receive any assistance awarded to foster families which makes the support Duet provides all the more vital, said Patricia Dominguez, Director of Kinship Care Services. “We know 2022 has been emotionally and financially tough on our grandfamilies. Many have been forced to cut everything but basic needs from their budgets.”

The organization is looking for everything from dolls to action figures, craft kits, art supplies, sporting equipment, electronics, baby toys, and more.

You can donate to the holiday toy drive by bringing new toys or gift cards to the Duet’s office at 10000 N. 31st Ave., D200 in Phoenix.

You can also shop Duet’s Amazon Smile Charity Wish List. Children ages infant to 12 years old will receive toys and teenagers will receive gift cards in increments of $25.

The deadline to donate is December 1, 2022.