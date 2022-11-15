Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza Kicks Off November 26th

Old Town Scottsdale’s signature month-long holiday extravaganza Scottsdazzle is back and will bring a multitude of activities and surely to get you and your family in the holiday spirit!

The event officially begins Saturday, November 26 and kicks off with the Sing-Along and Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Scottsdale Waterfront, where the Scottsdazzle tree will officially be lit and remain aglow throughout the season.

“We are thrilled to work with so many of the area’s small businesses to present some incredible new events for this year’s Scottsdazzle celebration,” said Karen Churchard, director of tourism and events for the city of Scottsdale. “Long-time Scottsdazzle attendees can expect their favorite activities in addition to a new lineup of fun things to do this season.”

Since the debut of this holiday spectacular, the event has continued to grow and evolve to include more events every year. With craft workshops, wine tastings, dining events, family-friendly activities, traditional holiday celebrations and more, there is plenty of fun that awaits.

Here is a full lineup of this year’s Scottsdazzle activities and events:

Scottsdazzle Sing-Along & Tree Lighting Ceremony: Saturday, Nov. 26; 7 p.m.

This signature celebration sets Scottsdale aglow with its beautifully lit tree and holiday décor, including multiple areas for photo opportunities and selfies. Guests are invited to sip hot coffee or cocoa, nibble holiday-themed light bites and engage in seasonal merriment.

Small Business Saturday: Saturday, Nov. 26

Shop small, shop Scottsdale! Find the perfect unique gift at any of the dozens of locally owned and operated boutiques, galleries and retailers throughout Old Town. Or visit one of Scottsdale’s many restaurants, wineries, bars and dining establishments for a true taste of local fare and libations. Many of these businesses will offer Scottsdazzle specials and sales throughout the season.

Meet Santa at the Market/Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market: Saturday, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (Santa: 9 a.m.-noon)

Scottsdale’s beloved farmers market gets into the holiday spirit with a very special guest: Santa! Throughout Scottsdazzle, Santa will visit the market to spread some holiday cheer. Children can sit with Santa and receive a special printed photo and market vendors will offer some special items throughout the season.

Prancer’s Puzzle Rides: Nov. 26 through Dec. 31; Various times

Prancer’s Puzzle Rides are totally unique golf-cart driven seasonal scavenger hunts around Old Town that leave guests full of holiday cheer! These special events can be booked all throughout Scottsdazzle.

Holly Jolly Trolley: Saturday, Dec 3; Various times

All aboard the Holly Jolly Trolley! Guests will be treated – and transported – to short holiday performances at various locations throughout Old Town. Holly Jolly participants can warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and nibble on sweet treats as they fill up on holiday cheer with loved ones. Meet the Singing Cowboy and his trusty steed Dusty as they delight guests with popular holiday tunes; take in a magical vignette of Beauty and the Beast (holiday-style!) by the performers at Greasepaint Theater; let the Dicken’s Christmas Carolers warm the heart with classic carols; and so much more! Ticket price includes a 60-minute trolley ride, refreshments, treats, and a holiday surprise to take home.

Scottsdazzle Stroll and Canal Concerts: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; 6-9 p.m.

Guests are invited to stroll into the holiday spirit and enjoy some beautiful live musical performances of the season’s classic sounds. This sprawling celebration features public art installations, holiday décor and the beautiful 40-foot Scottsdazzle Tree that lights up the night with a dazzling array of colorful ornaments. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa, coffee, sweet seasonal treats from local food vendors, and plenty of magical photo backdrops as they walk along the Scottsdale Waterfront.

Holiday Celebration at the Chef’s Table: Tuesday, Dec. 6; 6 p.m.

Enjoy a perfect evening welcoming the holiday season by joining Chef Marcellino at his beautiful and cozy chef’s table! Enjoy the wood burning oven and exceptional wines hand-picked by the Chef from his native hometown. Guests will feast on three courses. Registration required; cost is $120 per person.

Gold Palette ArtWalk: Thursday, Dec. 9; 6:30-9 p.m.

The Scottsdale Arts District gets into the spirit of the season with a Scottsdazzle-themed ArtWalk featuring holiday and seasonal artwork by locally and nationally renowned artists. Enjoy hot cocoa and classic holiday music from stroller carolers.

Miracle of Roses Pageant at Old Adobe Mission: Saturday, Dec. 10; 4-6 p.m.

The annual Miracle of Roses Pageant celebrates the appearances of the Virgin Mary to Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill near Mexico City from December 9 through December 12, 1531 (referred to as the “Miracle of Roses”) and honors Our Lady Guadalupe. The event features a performance reenacting the events of December 12, 1531 with light refreshments immediately following.

Holiday Painting Party: Saturday, Dec. 11; 2-5 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with The Brush Bar, guests are invited to use their holly jolly spirit to get creative with a special painting party happening on the Marshall Way Bridge. Participants will receive an individual supply kit with everything needed to create a 16-by-20-inch holiday-themed work of art. Put it under the tree or make a one-of-a-kind gift for someone special! Registration required; cost is $40 per person.

Whiskey Tasting at the North Pole: Thursday, Dec. 15; 6-7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday festivities with a whiskey tasting at Porters Western Saloon’s new Christmas pop up bar, The North Pole. Head upstairs to be transported into a winter wonderland and enjoy four different bourbons from Buffalo Trace Distillery. Accompanied by light snacks, the tasting selections will include Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Blanton’s Bourbon, Eagle Rare Bourbon, and W.L. Weller 12 Year Bourbon. Cost is $80; this is a 21 and over event. Registration required.

Live Nativity at the Old Adobe Mission: Saturday, Dec. 17; 6-8 p.m.

The Old Adobe Mission pays homage to the birth of Christ with a live nativity scene featuring real performers and animals reenacting the holy manger scene.

Merry Make & Take: Sunday, Dec. 18; 3-4 p.m.

Crafting Goddesses hosts this fun craft event where participants can create a unique holiday ornament for a keepsake or to gift to a friend or loved one. Materials and guided tutorial are included. Cost is $19; spaces are limited, and reservations are required.

The city of Scottsdale’s “elves” are busy putting the final touches on this year’s Scottsdazzle event. Complete details and registration for each event listed as well as additional events and activities are available at scottsdazzle.com.