RAK Date Night: Arizona Native Edible Experience

The Arizona American Indian Tourism Association invites you to indulge in the unique Arizona Native Edible Experience. The event will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way in Scottsdale.
Participants can enjoy ancestral foods in contemporary dishes, and desert infused cocktails by Native chefs from Arizona tribes.
This event not only includes food, but is also packed with history and music including traditional and contemporary Native performances highlighting and celebrating the beauty and important contributions of Arizona’s Native Peoples to Arizona culture.
If you are a foodie or culture enthusiasts, you don’t want to miss this chance to explore the tastes, sights and highlights from the Native Arizona communities. Tickets are range from $40 to $70. To learn more visit arizonanativeexperience2022.com or to purchase tickets here.