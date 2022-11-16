RAK Date Night: Arizona Native Edible Experience

The Arizona American Indian Tourism Association invites you to indulge in the unique Arizona Native Edible Experience. The event will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way in Scottsdale.

Participants can enjoy ancestral foods in contemporary dishes, and desert infused cocktails by Native chefs from Arizona tribes.