RAK Date Night: Belly Kitchen & Bar

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

One of the newest tenants in the growing Agritopia Epicenter in Gilbert is Belly Kitchen & Bar and it it’s a must-try place to include on your date night list.

With dim lights, wine glasses set on the tabletops, and neutral bamboo décor, you’ll feel like you’re inside a cozy chic hotel lounge.

The menu features an array of tapas-style dishes that are a confluence of Vietnamese, Thai, and Japanese cuisine.

We started the evening with big appetites and took the opportunity to try a few different starters. Our server recommended we try one of the most popular dishes: the crispy spring rolls. These feature local pork, mushrooms, and mung bean noodles that come out hot. They are served with fresh lettuce and mint and are to be wrapped like a burrito for the best tasting experience.

We also ordered the Vietnamese eltoe which comes off the grill glazed in a pandas coconut sauce and sprinkled with black salt. It was such a satisfying combination of salty and sweet and unlike any other kind of elote corn I’ve had before.

The most surprising and definitely our favorite were the Wok Fried Green Beans which come in this amazing and addicting sauce featuring black vinegar, sesame oil, sesame seeds and garlic. We just could not get enough of it!

I was excited to try the Jackfruit and mustard green fried rice for my entrée. It was comprised of minced tofu, fermented mustard greens, onions, scallions, spiced vinegar, maggi, and bird’s eye chili and was unbelievably delicious! The portion was definitely a shareable size and I ended up taking some home, which made more a great lunch the next day!

My husband ordered the braised short rib and paired it with a side of vermicelli noodles. He could not stop commenting on the tenderness of the meat and enjoyed the colorful carrots that accompanied the dish.

Of course, it’s not a complete date night without some dessert. We finished the evening trying the tres leches cake topped with a pineapple and persimmons compote and a dash of cinnamon. It was light, sweet, and refreshing.

The laid back romantic ambiance, excellent service, and unique food options really made this a charming experience and we will definitely be back to try everything our bellies were too full for!

