Fun Fall At-Home Activities

From pumpkin patches to Fall carnivals, corn mazes, and Fall Holidays, there are lots of fun things to do this time of year.

But if you’re looking for some simple activities that won’t cost much and can be done right at home, look no further! Thanks to PBS Kids, here are 3 fun at-home activities you can do with your child this season:

Create a Fall collage. Take a walk outside and collect Fall nature items such as leaves, sticks, or pinecones. Add some dried pumpkin seeds leftover from your pumpkin carving and help your child arrange it all using a big piece of paper and some glue. Add some construction paper or orange tissue paper for some added color and holiday vibes.

Make pumpkin spice scented play dough. Take orange play dough (or make your own) and add in small dashes of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves until it smells just like that yummy pumpkin spice Fall scent. You can then use cookie cutters to roll, shape and decorate your play-dough creations.

Try pumpkin bowling. Take some empty plastic bottles and line them up in a V formation. Use a pumpkin as the bowling “ball” and try to knock them down. Add some dry rice or a few small bells to the inside of each bottle for a noisier version. Pumpkins don’t roll evenly so you’re guaranteed to have lots of laughs and silly fun!