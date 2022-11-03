Fashion Week 4 Kids Event

Fashion Week 4 Kids (FW4K) is partnering with The Johnjay & Rich #LoveUp Foundation, and Arizona’s Department of Child Safety for its seventh annual FW4K fashion show at Desert Ridge Marketplace on November 5.

On a mission to spread kindness and to positively impact children facing life in the foster care system, the event will have a Holiday Angel Tree where attendees are encouraged to pick a tag from the tree, buy a gift, and help support foster children throughout the valley. Every tag on the Holiday Angel Tree represents a real child in the community, along with their Christmas wish.

This year #LoveUp will be joined by their sister nonprofit, #LovePup, which helps homeless dogs find homes and work towards a future where dog shelters are no longer needed. A few dogs will be up for adoption at the event.

“Our second year with FW4K will be so exciting because we will be able to continue to do our Holiday Angel Tree, but also have #LovePup join us to help find some of our furry friends a forever home. We are so honored to join such an amazing event for another year!” said Blake Van Es, founder of the #LoveUp and #LovePup foundations.

Additionally, FW4K and #LovePup will be partnering with PAW Patrol Live! and attendees are encouraged to donate dog collars, leashes, cleaning supplies, paper towels, puppy pads, Purina Puppy Chow, pill pockets and gloves to #LovePup.

Each donation will be entered into a raffle for two PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure show tickets. Each item will count as one entry.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Desert Ridge Marketplace. For more information on the fashion show schedule, please visit FW4Kids.com.

For more information on donation and volunteer opportunities for the #LoveUp Foundation please visit loveupfoundation.org. To find more information on the #LovePup Foundation please visit Lovepupfoundation.org.