Local Tucson Baby Companies

Whether you’re searching for well-made baby items for your own child, or looking for a gift to bring to a baby shower, here are two locally owned businesses in Tucson offering one-of-kind, top-quality, and made-with-love products:

The Nest Baby Boutique

The Nest opened in 2022 after owner Charlotte Lasselsberger said she felt like there wasn’t a boutique style store for Tucson moms to find unique toys, organic clothing, and well-made wooden toys.

By keeping all products customer focused, The Nest sells the things they know their customers are looking for at a price point that is not much different than what can be found elsewhere.

“We listen to what brands and patterns our customers are looking for and try to stock really special pieces that fit with local flavor, but are also durable and super cute,” said Charlotte.

Whether you’re looking for adorable trendy baby outfits, soft bamboo sleepers, the perfect accessories, or cute toys and books, you’ll find something unique at The Nest.

“We make sure to bring in a wide variety of brands so there will be something for everyone,” said Charlotte.

The Nest is located at: 6370 N Campbell Ave, St. 130 Tucson, AZ 85718

Open Tuesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m. thenesttucson.com



Mildred and Dildred

Mildred and Dildred is a locally-owned specialty Toy Store that has been serving the Tucson community since 2007.

Autumn Ruhe, mom and owner of Mildred and Dildred, grew up in Tucson and said she opened the store because she’s always been a big fan of toys.

At Mildred and Dildred you will find a variety of fun, unique, and educational toys, books, games, and novelties, for all ages and all kinds of play.

“We try to carry toys that are ‘kid-powered’,” said Autumn. “This means that the child’s imagination is what makes the toy ‘work’, though we do have some fun electronic toys too.”

All of the toys are carefully selected whether for nostalgia, novelty, or to keep up with the latest interests.

Mildred and Dildred also hosts a weekly story time every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The 20 minute event is designed for toddlers, though all ages are welcome.

The store is open for walk-in shopping every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 1725 N. Swan Rd Tucson. mildredanddildred.com