RAK Date Night Giveaway – Born & Bred

If you haven’t been to Born & Bred– you’re in for a real treat. This trendy neighborhood eatery features American scratch cooking with the finest, locally sourced ingredients – perfect for your next date night destination.

Here are five things that make Born & Bred a tasty, unique, must-try restaurant:

Locally-sourced ingredients. Born & Bred is part of Aftermath Projects – a Phoenix-based restaurant group founded by restauranter Charles Barber. Aftermath Projects prides themselves in using local ingredients sourced from Phoenix staples including Noble Bread, Frites Street Fries, among many other farmers’ market favorites that you’ll likely recognize. Daily Happy Hour. At Born & Bred you’ll find a daily Happy Hour menu featuring a selection of cocktails, beers, wine and spirit specials as well as food menu favorites including their signature mac & cheese – Aftermac, a fresh take on a Chicken Caesar Wrap, and the award-winning Aftermath Burger!

Perfect gathering place for events. Whether you’re throwing a holiday party or looking for a place to host a birthday party, shower, office function or any other type of celebration, Born & Bred offers a gathering place for group parties and private events. Each location offers an elevated dining experience that’s customizable to your group’s needs. Mouth-watering brunch, lunch, and dinner menus. Let’s be honest – food is what we all look forward to the most when dining out, right? Born & Bred has a variety of mouth-watering options to satisfy any craving. From fresh crisp salads, to juicy burgers, and wood-fired pizzas, you’ll find a little bit of everything. And if I can offer up a recommendation – try the Burrata appetizer – a delicious ball of creamy burrata cheese served with tangy pepper jam, arugula, shaved prosciutto, and crustini. So yummy! You’ll also find a drink menu that perfectly complements the food, featuring a curated selection of craft beers, boutique wines, and handcrafted cocktails. Cozy, modern atmosphere. I had the chance to check out the Chandler location – right in the heart of downtown Chandler. With an indoor-outdoor concept, Born & Bred offered plenty of patio seating as well as a cozy indoor dining experience. The atmosphere felt intimate yet lively – combining sophistication with relaxed comfort. There’s also a second Born & Bred location in Scottsdale.

Ready to see what it’s all about? Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to try Born & Bred for your next date night!