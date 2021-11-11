Date Night: Brewery Edition

Whether you’re looking for a date night out or a local brewery to take home growlers for a date night at home, we’ve got you covered. With unique options all throughout the valley, you have plenty of options to choose from to try out different local craft beers, and enjoy some delicious eats! Many also feature outdoor patios where you can take in the cooler temps, listen to live music, or play some yard games! Here are a few of our favorites:

O.H.S.O Brewery + Distillery

Arcadia, Gilbert, North Scottsdale and Paradise Valley • ohsobrewery.com

With the fun dog-friendly patios (plus dog treats!), yard games, casual atmosphere, and delicious food and craft beers this is sure to be a favorite date night spot. Featuring menu items like pretzels with peanut butter-bacon jam, chicken & waffles, and an assortment of mouthwatering burgers…you can’t go wrong! Go before 6pm Monday-Friday to enjoy happy hour.

State 48 Brewery

Downtown Phoenix, North Phoenix, Gilbert, Glendale, Surprise, Scottsdale and opening soon: Goodyear • state48brewery.com

This rapidly expanding brewery is a great date night choice no matter what side of the valley you’re on! Each restaurant features unique entertainment such as bowling, yard games, live music, and beer selections unlike anything you’ve ever tried! Try their PB&J burger, wood fired pizza, or hot chicken sandwich and make sure you get some appetizers to share! Now you can even find State48 canned beers in local stores!

Four Peaks Brewery

Phoenix (Sky Harbor Airport) and Tempe • fourpeaks.com

This Tempe-based brewery is a classic pub style brewery that focuses on IPA, stouts, and ales and has some great seasonal beers you have to try! Their craft kitchen can whip up burgers, pizza, sandwiches and comfort classics! Try some unique beer dishes like the Brewer’s Dip, Beer Can Chicken, or a delicious Drunken Cow burger which is made with local meat! Luckily, if you’re not near a Four Peaks Brewery they have a great selection of their beers in nearly every local store!

Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co.

Downtown Phoenix and Gilbert • azwbeer.com

With a passion for sustainable practices and celebrating all this state has to offer, this brewery is a unique date night brewery to check out. Their craft beers are made with Arizona-grown barley and inspired by Arizona’s beautiful nature. With their Arizona inspired scratch kitchen you’ll wish you could try it all! Their menu varies on location but you’ll find foods crafted with Arizona dairies and farms, Arizona grass raised beef, and local pork from AZ Fine Swine. For a date night you can’t beat the fire pits at their Phoenix location, live music and comedy shows.

Date Night Events:

Here are some events where you can have a brew, wine or spirit. Because last-minute schedule changes can occur, please confirm dates and times on event websites.

Arizona Barrels, Bottles and Brews Festival (Nov. 13). Happy National IPA Day! Come celebrate craft beer, wine, spirits and hard seltzers produced exclusively in Arizona. Vendors and the best food trucks in Arizona. Adults only. $50, $65 VIP, $19 designated driver (swag bag and chance to win Spring Training tickets). 2 to 5 p.m. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Centerfield Parking Lot), 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. 480-270-5000 or azbottlesandbrews.com

Yoga in the Outfield (Nov. 17). An intimate fitness event for yogis looking for a unique yoga experience. 500 yoga enthusiasts will participate in a 1-hour class, 1 free drink before or after class (drink is allowed at your mat) and a post class cocktail mixer on the Pepsi Patio of the beautiful Salt River Fields. Adults only. $25, must be purchased online. 7:30 a.m. to noon. Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. 480-270-5000 or saltriverfields.com/yogaintheoutfield

Roars & Pours (Nov. 18). Swing by for a Happy Hour with a wild side. Guests 21 and older can sip and stroll select Zoo trails and enjoy a sneak peek of ZooLights while enjoying food and $5 craft beer and wine. Plus, animal encounters, yard games, live music, entertainment and more! 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $10. Food and drinks extra. Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. 602-286-3800 or phoenixzoo.org/events/november-roars-pours