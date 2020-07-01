Girls on the Run Power Up Activity Kit offers 50 activities for girls 8-11

Girls on the Run of Maricopa and Pinal Counties had to cancel spring and early summer in-person events centered on fitness and health. The 16-year-old nonprofit quickly adapted.

The Power Up Activity Kit includes 50 activities to fuel girls’ minds, bodies and spirits. Activities emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health and are designed to help keep local girls active and healthy while inspiring creativity, encouraging movement, and teaching new skills.

Each activity helps girls learn important skills such as how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others, and practice positivity. From the silly starters to the fun movement games and challenges, the activities were designed to get girls to laugh, create, and grow.

The kit is $49 and includes The Power Up Activity Book, an exclusive GRL PWR T-shirt, Physical Activity Training Plan, Completion Certificate, and a few other fun surprises, delivered direct to your door. Order at gotrmc.org/Power-Up

Girls on the Run is a leader in developing and delivering life-changing programs for girls through more than 85 sites across Maricopa and Pinal Counties and has served more than 14,000 girls and their families since it was founded in 2004. So far in 2020, 350 coaches have mentored more than 1,400 local girls, empowering them with the confidence and character they need to become strong, healthy women who positively contribute to their communities. Learn more at gotrmc.org.

