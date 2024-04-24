RAK Date Night Giveaway: Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen

Calling all Italian food lovers! Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen in Phoenix is where it’s at. This culinary concept and neighborhood scratch-kitchen has an authentically Italian-focused menu with the love and passion from the family behind the business.

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen opened in 2021 by Chef Rocco Pezzano and his family, and all of the food is inspired by Pezzano’s southern Italian roots.

Pezzano makes all the pasta, dough, and bread by hand daily to accompany the handmade Italian comfort food. All of the ingredients are imported from Italy, and Pezzano changes the menu slightly every few months to keep it fresh, combining traditional flavors with modern cuisine.

I had the chance to experience Sfizio for a recent dining experience and from the moment I stepped foot inside Sfizio I felt like a welcomed part of the family.

The atmosphere is cozy and intimate with a bistro lit patio space to enjoy on a beautiful night, too.

There were so many great menu options to choose from including brick oven pizzas, hand-crafted pasta, salads, bruschetta, hand-selected wines, classic Italian desserts, and more.

We started with the house salad which is comprised of Tuscan greens, croutons, pickled red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, tossed in an herb vinaigrette. It was divine; perfectly tangy, light, and refreshing.

I rarely pass up the opportunity for some good, authentic pizza – so naturally I ordered one! The Bianca did not disappoint. As a white pizza it was cheesy and delicious, topped with fresh mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano, garlic, and oregano. The pizza crust was light and airy and you can tell that it is authentically made from scratch. I got it with a side of the San Marzano tomato sauce, which made for the perfect dipping addition.

You can’t leave without trying one of their delectable desserts. Choose from mouth-watering options such as cannolis, tiramisu, limoncello cake, gelato, or their pizza nutella.

If you’re looking for a place to unwind, relax, and “enjoy something you don’t need, but for whatever reason, you want” (the meaning of the Italian word “Sfizio”) then you must add this local Italian spot to your list of places to try!

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check out Sfizio for yourself!