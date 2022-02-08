RAK Date Night: The Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails–Perfect for Valentine’s Day Dinner

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

Looking for a new place to try for Valentine’s Day dinner? The Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails in Chandler is not only a great spot for a date night, but they are also offering a special “Lover’s Menu” over Valentine’s Day weekend to make it a romantic evening out.

My husband and I had the chance to experience the restaurant for ourselves and let me just say it did not disappoint!

The locally owned and operated gastropub features dim lighting with a candle at each table creating a cozy and intimate atmosphere. They also have a large outdoor patio with fire pits and heat lamps, making it a perfect romantic setting while also keeping you warm.

The night we dined, they had a live jazz music trio playing inside which was lively and added some fun entertainment to our dining experience.

We started the evening out with some drinks and appetizers. My husband ordered the Gran Manzana Margarita which featured apple puree, cinnamon syrup, and Angostura bitters, which he said tasted like a delicious margarita apple cider. Our waiter was kind enough to bring me a pretty mocktail (I was 36 weeks pregnant at the time) so I didn’t feel left out!

We ordered the highly recommended Street Corn Riblets to start and I think it was the best thing we ate all night! Unlike anything I’ve ever had before, they take corn straight from the cobb and cut it into small strips like ribs. It comes dusted with cotija and a habanero-lime crema (which we were hesitant to try so we asked for it on the side but ended up really liking it!). It was tangy with just a hint of spice and garnished with radishes and cilantro. It was seriously the most delicious thing ever—I think I could have eaten the whole bowl by myself!

The owner was generous and also brought us out their Charcuterie board to try which included a variety of pickled vegetables made in-house, two types of jam, house-made trail mix, fresh fruits, meats, and cheeses and came with a side of grilled bread. It was such a great blend of sweet and savory flavors and I imagine it would be great paired with some wine.

Before our main course, we split the Elegance Salad which was so light and refreshing featuring mixed greens, grapes, goat cheese, walnuts, fennel, and a champagne vinaigrette.

For our entrees, my husband got the Braised Beef Short Rib which was served with brussel sprouts, fingerling potatoes, and a roasted onion puree. My husband commented on how tender the short rib was and especially enjoyed the roasted onion puree which he said added a savory and creamy flavor to the potatoes and brussel sprouts.

I chose the Bucatini Pasta with butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts, and crispy sage. It was like a fancy adult mac and cheese with a slightly sweet element, perfectly creamy and delicious! It came with two slices of bread which I enjoyed soaking up the sauce with.

We each boxed up some of our entrees to take home in order to save some room—we weren’t about to leave without trying some dessert.

We split a piece of their Chocolate Cake which was topped with blueberries and a white chocolate drizzle and featured a thick layer of chocolate ganache inside. It was very decadent and rich, satisfying my sweet craving in the best way possible.

Overall, we had such a great experience and truly enjoyed everything from the service, to the atmosphere, live music, and especially the food!

Many of the items we tried will also be on their Valentine’s Day menu which is available beginning Thursday, February 10th running through Monday, February 14th. The “Lovers Menu” includes a choice of appetizer, two entrées, a shared dessert, and bottle of wine, all for $100.

Selections for the “Lovers Menu” include the Street Corn (which I highly recommend!), Shrimp Cheviche, or Charcuterie Board, for appetizers. For entrées, you’ll have the option to choose the Braised Beef Short Ribs, Pan Roasted Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, or Butternut Squash Pasta. You will also get to share the Chocolate Cake for dessert and select a bottle of wine.

On Sunday, February 13th, there will also be live music featuring a local artist to enjoy while you dine.

Whether you go for Valentine’s Day dinner or for your next date night, you’ll definitely want to add The Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails to your list of places to try!

Enter to win a $25 gift card to The Double Dutch Kitchen and Cocktails!