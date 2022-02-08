Valentine’s Day heart craft

Now that the holidays are behind us, we’re surrounded by all things hearts! With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we decided to make something pretty for Grace’s bedroom wall.

I’ve seen lots of stamp paintings on Pinterest, but I wanted something a little more permanent—so we used a small canvas instead of paper.

Our valentine heart art serves a double purpose: it repurposes recyclable toilet paper rolls.

Supplies

Small canvas

Red and white paint

Paint brush

Toilet paper roll

Tape

Directions

Paint the canvas red, ensuring it is well covered. While the canvas is drying, squeeze the toilet paper roll into a heart shape. To maintain the heart shape, secure it by placing a piece of tape across the top and bottom. After filling a small bowl with white paint, dip one end of the roll into the paint, then stamp hearts onto the canvas.

This craft was designed to take just a few minutes, but Grace had so much fun with it that she kept stamping hearts on pieces of pieces of construction paper for quite some time. Children can make rainbow rows of hearts—or try dipping the heart rolls in various colors to see what combinations make new colors or shades.

Phoenix mom Mandy Bopp is a professional musician and the mother of three children.

