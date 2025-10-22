A Dad-Daughter Dream Cooked Fresh to Order

In the heart of North Phoenix, a little donut shop is serving up more than just sweet treats, it’s dishing out life lessons, entrepreneurial grit, and a whole lot of heart.

Desert Donuts is a reinvented local gem led by Michael Gallegos and his 13-year-old daughter, Gracee, a duo changing the meaning of “family business” one freshly fried donut at a time.

A former construction professional, Michael never planned to enter the dessert business. “I was looking for something fun I could teach my daughter about—something we could build together. I couldn’t get her excited about construction,” he recalls. “But donuts? That was a different story.”

When Michael first took over Desert Donuts, the shop was run-down, but the potential was there. “The donut was delicious. That’s what sold me,” he recalls. With a full rebrand, a totally revamped menu, and a commitment to experience-driven desserts, the father-daughter team transformed the shop into something uniquely their own. “We even wrote a theme song for our social media,” he adds. “We’re about to release a children’s book together too.”

But the donuts? They’re the star. At Desert Donuts, each one is cooked to order—you pick your toppings from a playful menu, and watch it sizzle to life through a viewing window. “It’s all about the donut,” Michael says. “And people are going crazy for it.”

Their best-sellers—glazed, chocolate rainbow, and pink rainbow—are crowd-pleasers, but there are plenty of other creative options to choose from. From donuts perched atop milkshakes to donut ice cream pies made with crumbled donut crust, there’s no shortage of innovation. “We wanted to reinvent how people see donuts,” Michael explains. “Fresh, hot, and personal—not cold in a case.”

But the mission goes deeper than indulgence. Gracee, who is on the autism spectrum, has inspired a more sensory-conscious and compassionate approach to business. Desert Donuts features a Share Your Happy Wall—a large, washable space where kids can color freely. “It’s a sensory-friendly space,” Michael explains. “It sends the message that it’s okay to color outside the lines, but in a safe and supported way.”

Gracee, now fully immersed in the business—from dishwashing to product creation—also completes private online school while helping manage shop operations. “She hadn’t done a dish in her life when we started,” Michael says. “Now, she can do everything. Watching her lightbulbs go off as she learns—it’s one of my proudest things as a dad.”

Giving back is at the core of Desert Donuts. From roundup-at-the-register campaigns and special “donuts for a cause” that donate 10% of proceeds, to plans to read and donate their upcoming children’s book at local hospitals, Desert Donuts is deeply rooted in community care. “We’re using donuts as a vehicle to help people,” Michael says. “That’s what we really want to become known for.”

At Desert Donuts, every visit offers something special—warm, made-to-order sweets, a staff that remembers your name, music you’ll tap your foot to, and a place to escape the rush of the world for a moment of joy.

“This shop isn’t just about donuts. It’s about heart, hustle, and giving our customers—and our community—something to smile about.”