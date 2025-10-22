How to Talk to Your Teen About Car Maintenance

Sending your child off to college is a significant transition with a lot to consider. From tuition to housing to books, the list feels endless. Having navigated this process with my three daughters, I speak from experience. However, one crucial topic that often goes overlooked is their vehicle. If your kid is heading to school with a car, it’s important to have a meaningful conversation about maintenance and responsibility. The good news is that it doesn’t take more than 20 minutes, then you can get back to the fun stuff like dorm decor.

Initiate the conversation

I get it, the last thing on your young adult’s mind is probably sitting down to talk about their car. They might not see the safety concerns or long-term value of maintaining their vehicle, but that’s where you come in.

Help them see that their car is an investment. It’s probably their first and most significant investment, so it’s crucial to treat it accordingly. When they finish their degree and get a job, they can sell it for an even nicer car or avoid buying another car altogether, as their old car will likely run for over 200,000 miles. This makes it seem less like a lecture and more like something that will benefit them in the long run.

Pay attention to your vehicle

Tell your kid, if they hear something concerning, don’t turn up the radio; address it immediately. Don’t put off maintenance; listen to your car when it’s telling you something is wrong. Also, emphasize the importance of routine maintenance. This will ensure both their fluids and tires are up to date.

Unkept tires pose the greatest safety concern because of the risk of a blowout. It’s crucial you tell them the importance of preventing it from happening. Teach them how to check the tread and tire pressure, and consider sending them off with a tire gauge. This will give them the ability to check it themselves in just a few minutes if something feels off.

Keep it clean

Some students have a really bad habit of treating their cars like a rolling trash can. Remind them, this isn’t a rock star’s tour van that can be easily replaced; it’s a major investment. Stains, odors, and spills can add up to depreciation. Keeping it clean will pay off later when it’s time to upgrade or sell.

Don’t get taken advantage of

When it’s time to take it into the shop, tell your kid to do their research and make sure it’s a good, honest business. Tell them to ask for a quote and do a quick online search to compare prices. It only takes a few minutes and can save them from being overcharged. Also, always trust your gut. If you pull into a shop and they refuse to tell you the cost, get out of there. If you don’t get a good vibe from the guy behind the counter, get out of there.

Make sure to emphasize to your kid that, at the end of the day, car maintenance is not rocket science. It’s like going to the dentist: if they regularly attend their appointments and get it checked when something is off, it’ll save a lot of pain in the long run.