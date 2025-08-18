GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Craft 64

Get ready for your next date night destination, just in time for football season! With locations in Scottsdale and Chandler, Craft 64 is a locally-loved gem that combines a warm ambiance with an impressive food and drink menu, making it a go-to choice for more than just dinner — it’s a whole experience, and a perfect place to watch your favorite team, too!

I recently had the opportunity to check it out for myself and brought my dad along for a fun father-daughter date night. Here were some of the highlights of our experience and what you can expect from Craft 64:

A Toast to Local Flavor

One of Craft 64’s biggest draws is its extensive craft beer selection. The restaurant prides itself on supporting Arizona breweries, with over 30 taps featuring local beers from across the state. Whether you’re a fan of crisp lagers, hop-forward IPAs, or rich stouts, you’ll find a pint (or a flight) that’s perfect for sipping while you unwind with your date.

Wood-Fired Perfection

The star of the Craft 64 menu? Their wood-fired pizzas. You’ll find classic choices like the margherita and pepperoni, but if you’re looking for something a bit more creative, you’re in luck! Some unique favorites include:

Honey Bee – A pepperoni pizza with jalapenos and wildflower honey.

– A pepperoni pizza with jalapenos and wildflower honey. Maui Wowie – A southwestern BBQ pizza with Canadian bacon, wood-smoked bacon, and pineapple.

– A southwestern BBQ pizza with Canadian bacon, wood-smoked bacon, and pineapple. Fico – Topped with mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, arugula, truffle oil, and fig jam.

Rotating Specials

Craft 64’s rotating specials add an extra layer of excitement. From seasonal pizzas topped with farmers’ market ingredients to inventive appetizers and entrees, there’s always something new to try. It’s the kind of place you can visit again and again without ever getting bored.

Mozzarella Made In-House

One detail that sets Craft 64 apart is their commitment to freshness — and that includes making their own mozzarella from scratch. This creamy, delicate cheese elevates every dish it touches, from the classic Margherita Pizza to specialty appetizers like the Mozzarella A La Pesto.

Plan Your Visit

Locations: Scottsdale – 6922 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Chandler – 68 W Buffalo St, Chandler, AZ 85225

Hours: Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Happy Hour: Monday–Friday, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. (drink and food specials)

Whether you’re craving some unique and flavorful pizzas, looking for a lively yet cozy place for date night, or hoping for a fun spot to enjoy the start of football season, Craft 64 is where it’s at!

Gift Card Giveaway

Enter for your chance to win one of TWO $50 gift cards to check out Craft 64 for your next date night!