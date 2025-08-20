Teens & Eating Disorders

What Parents Need to Know

As disordered eating becomes more common among adolescents, there are signs to help you recognize if your teen is engaging in unhealthy nutritional habits. Thankfully, there are specific ways to address disordered eating with compassion. Accessible treatment options are available for adolescents in Arizona which allows parents to be an integral part of the recovery journey.

The Problem

Teens and adults alike are constantly reminded through pop culture, advertising, and social media about the body images that are considered “worthy” and “valued.” Idealizing these body types creates unrealistic expectations about what teens “think” they should look like instead of celebrating their own unique beauty. There are fewer cultural messages about body neutrality than there are about “bulking up” or staying thin, and the pressure to achieve their desired body image exceeds their value for having healthy relationships with food.

Red Flags

Knowing the warning signs is crucial in supporting your child through disordered eating behaviors. Through early intervention, teens may develop resilience and coping skills to stop the problem before it’s deeply rooted.

Look out for the following signs that may indicate disordered eating:

Preoccupation with weight, shape, size, nourishment or movement

Drastic changes in how they’re nourishing themselves

Speaking negatively about their body, especially an increase in negative self-talk

Isolation and withdrawal, which oftentimes occurs around mealtimes

Now what?

The best way to approach new habits associated with disordered eating is to:

Have a conversation. Creating a safe space for your teen to openly communicate may encourage them to let you in to their motives and inner turmoil.

Listen with compassion, nonjudgement and support rather than interrogation and accusation. Listen to what your teen has to say. Let them communicate openly and honestly about their experience.

Observe & communicate. Once you have a dialogue with your child, communicate habits and any concerning behaviors as you notice them.

In a perfect world, this compassionate approach will correct poor habits. However, in situations where your teen continues their unhealthy relationship with food, it’s time to seek professional help.

Where can I go for help?

Consult with a doctor to assess your teen’s recommended level of care. Ask your doctor to recommend a trusted program near you with positive treatment outcomes if in-person is prescribed.

The great part about the advancement of healthcare is the accessibility of treatment options. Virtual treatment options like Alsana’s adolescent virtual treatment program in Arizona allows adolescents to recover in the comfort of their own home, continuing with their school and/or extracurricular schedules. Not only does virtual care allow them to recover as they navigate their daily routine, but it also encourages the support of the teens’ trusted circle.

Recognizing the signs of an eating disorder is the first and best step to lifelong recovery. With the appropriate knowledge and resources, you can set your teen up for success.