Staying Safe on a Family Road Trip

Tips from a Certified Auto Expert

Road trips are a great way for families to create lasting memories, especially during summer break. However, before hitting the road, making vehicle safety a top priority is essential. From preventative maintenance to prepping emergency kits, taking the right precautions makes all the difference. Here are some essential tips to keep your family safe on the road this year.

Before Hitting the Road

Preventative maintenance is key to avoiding breakdowns. Taking your vehicle to a mechanic prior to any road trip to ensure your car is in optimal condition is always recommended. Be sure your mechanic checks the tires, brakes, fluids, battery, wipers, lights, and both the AC and heating system to ensure everything is running smoothly. A pre-trip check is essential, regardless of whether you’re driving an older or newer car.

In addition to proper vehicle maintenance, every road trip should begin with a well-stocked emergency kit. Essential items include:

Spare tire (properly inflated), jack, and tire iron

Jumper cables

First aid kit

Flashlight with extra batteries

Portable phone charger or power bank

Basic tools such as a wrench, screwdriver, and pliers

Reflective triangles or road flares

Non-perishable snacks and bottled water

Blankets and extra clothes, especially for cold-weather travel

Now that your vehicle and emergency kit are prepared, the final step before embarking on any road trip is to ensure your gas tank is full. Starting your journey with a full tank will help avoid running out in remote areas where gas stations may be scarce.

During Your Road Trip

Distracted driving is one of the most common causes of car accidents. While on the road, there are many safety measures drivers can take that will automatically reduce their risk of collisions including eliminating potential distractions.

When traveling with kids, this can be especially challenging, so it’s always a good idea to plan activities in advance to help keep children entertained. Some great screen-free entertainment options include:

Audiobooks and podcasts

Activity books

Surprise bags to be opened at milestones,

Sing-alongs or other interactive games like ‘I Spy’

If screen time is an option, downloading movies or educational videos ahead of time can be a huge help.

In Case of Emergency

If a roadside emergency or a collision does occur while driving, make sure to pull over safely to the right shoulder or an exit if possible. Next, you’ll want to:

Turn on hazard lights

Use the reflective triangles or flares for visibility and immediately call for help.

Stay inside the vehicle if possible, especially on a busy road, and exit the car only if absolutely necessary.

Planning ahead can make all the difference. A quick safety check before hitting the road and preparing for potential challenges will help ensure a smoother and safer trip. Safe travels!