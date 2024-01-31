Screening for Gestational Diabetes



Around 24 to 28 weeks during your pregnancy, you’ll have to get the dreaded glucose test. If you haven’t experienced it for yourself, you’ve probably heard horror stories about it from other moms.

But, it doesn’t have to be that way! In fact, during my pregnancy, I was lucky enough that my midwife’s office offered a healthy, effective, and safe –not to mention better tasting—alternative to that disgusting drink I have heard other moms complain about.

It’s called The Fresh Test, and it’s made with just three simple and organic ingredients. It’s NonGMO, additive and preservative free, and honestly it tasted like a refreshing lemonade (this is coming from someone who is not a sugary drink consumer at all!).

The Fresh Test is FDA Registered as an equivalent glucose load test beverage, and adheres to extensive testing and quality control to meet the American Diabetes Association’s standards.

Currently there are six providers in Arizona that offer The Fresh Test including:

Emergence Midwifery + Wellness in Gilbert

Agape Blooming in Tempe

Conscious Choices Birth Center in Snowflake

Glow Midwifery in Gilbert

Karin Braun Balance in Gilbert

Tree of Life Midwifery in Phoenix

Mallorie Resendez Bassetti, Certified Nurse Midwife and owner of Glow Midwifery, is one of the providers offering The Fresh Test (and the midwife who cared for me during my pregnancy). Here is what she had to say about this glucose-screening option:

“The midpregnancy diabetes screening has a reputation for being one of the more unpleasant parts of pregnancy. And there is a good reason my patients groan when I bring it up – the sugar drink often causes nausea, vomiting, and dizziness.

But because it is so important, pregnant women across the country suffer through the side effects so they can get vital information about their health. Fortunately, a new version of this sugar drink has been developed that prioritizes a pleasant experience and clean ingredients.

The Fresh Test is an FDA-approved glucose drink for gestational diabetes screening tests. The ingredients are simple – just sugar, lemon, and mint – and my patients swear that it tastes good! Whereas alternatives to the old drink involved things like pancakes or jellybeans, The Fresh Test has the exact right amount of the exact right kind of sugar, which keeps the test valid and accurate.

Once moms know about it, the choice becomes really easy for them. The Fresh Test comes in 1, 2, and 3 hour versions so you’re covered no matter which diabetes test you have to do. The only thing I don’t like about it is that it wasn’t around for my own pregnancies!”

Even if your current provider doesn’t offer The Fresh Test, you can still purchase it and request that they use it instead of the traditional drink. Of course, you’ll want to talk to your provider ahead of time about this.

