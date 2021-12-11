Free Movie Screening at Landmark Theatre in Scottsdale Quarters

Calling all movie lovers! Looking for a free date night or movie outing with your older kids?

Scottsdale Quarters is getting a new, luxury cinema experience and you are invited to attend their Public Open House!

Inside one of the theaters at Landmark Theatre in Scottsdale Quarters. Photo credit: Jacqueline Hanna PhotographyLandmark Theatres, a national theater chain, will officially open to the public on Thursday, December 16th featuring eight screens with plush recliners, a concession stand with all the traditional movie treats, along with a selection of gourmet items.

The new theater will also have a full-service bar and lounge for guests wanting to enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine.

To kick off its opening, Landmark Theatre is hosting a Public Open House on December 15th which includes a free movie showing and complimentary popcorn.

Starting at 6:30pm, there will be a reception in the lobby with light hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Spiderman will be on sight taking photos with guests to help promote Spiderman – No Way Home and a tarot card reader will also be there to help create the vibe for Nightmare Alley.

The free movie screening will begin at 7:30 and film selection will include West Side Story, Spiderman – No Way Home, and Nightmare Alley.

To attend, RSVP through Eventbrite. The event will close at 400 guests.

Landmark Theatre at Scottsdale Quarter is located at 15257 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.