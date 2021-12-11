Saturday, December 11, 2021
Home Articles Free Movie Screening at Landmark Theatre in Scottsdale Quarters
ArticlesDate NightArtsTheaterThings to do

Free Movie Screening at Landmark Theatre in Scottsdale Quarters

Monique Seleen
0
11

Calling all movie lovers! Looking for a free date night or movie outing with your older kids?

Scottsdale Quarters is getting a new, luxury cinema experience and you are invited to attend their Public Open House!

Inside one of the theaters at Landmark Theatre in Scottsdale Quarters. Photo credit: Jacqueline Hanna PhotographyLandmark Theatres, a national theater chain, will officially open to the public on Thursday, December 16th featuring eight screens with plush recliners, a concession stand with all the traditional movie treats, along with a selection of gourmet items.

The new theater will also have a full-service bar and lounge for guests wanting to enjoy a craft cocktail or glass of wine.

To kick off its opening, Landmark Theatre is hosting a Public Open House on December 15th which includes a free movie showing and complimentary popcorn.

Inside one of the theaters at Scottsdale Quarter’s Landmark Theatre. Photo credit: Jacqueline Hanna Photography

Starting at 6:30pm, there will be a reception in the lobby with light hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Spiderman will be on sight taking photos with guests to help promote Spiderman – No Way Home and a tarot card reader will also be there to help create the vibe for Nightmare Alley.

The free movie screening will begin at 7:30 and film selection will include West Side Story, Spiderman – No Way Home, and Nightmare Alley.  

To attend, RSVP through Eventbrite. The event will close at 400 guests.

Landmark Theatre at Scottsdale Quarter is located at 15257 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85254.

Previous article‘Tis the season for D-I-Y!
Monique Seleen

RELATED ARTICLES

Articles

‘Tis the season for D-I-Y!

Kate Reed -
By Maricopa County Library District Here are some handpicked books to get you in the crafting spirit. Looking for more? Check out the library’s Crafting...
Read more
Articles

5 Ways to Involve Little Ones in Holiday Traditions

Kate Reed -
By Emily Singleton The holiday season can be a time for parents to rediscover the magic and excitement of the holidays through their children. Part...
Read more
Articles

Handprint Ornament

Kate Reed -
By Kate Reed We love capturing those tiny little baby hands at Christmas time and this year, our third boy will be 7 months! This...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
859FollowersFollow
10,262FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 15508 W Bell Rd 101-123
  • Surprise, AZ 85374
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2021 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO