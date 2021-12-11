‘Tis the season for D-I-Y!

By Maricopa County Library District

Here are some handpicked books to get you in the crafting spirit. Looking for more? Check out the library’s Crafting Featured Collection at mcldaz.org for even more titles to help your family get crafty!

PICTURE BOOKS

Amy Wu and the Patchwork Dragon by Kat Zhang, Illustrated by Charlene Chua

When her teacher asks everyone to make their own dragon, Amy feels stuck. After school, a story from Grandma sparks new inspiration, and Amy rounds up her family to help her make the perfect dragon.

The All-Together Quilt by Lizzy Rockwell

A heartwarming story of a diverse group of people coming together to make things both lasting and beautiful—a quilt and friendship.

JUVENILE

Easy Paper Projects by Maggy Woodley

Grab your paper, scissors and glue and learn just how versatile paper can be when creating fun, colorful crafts!

The Amazing Crafty Cat by Charise Harper

After a cupcake disaster, it’s the Amazing Crafty Cat to the rescue! She’s not afraid of sticky paws or paper cuts. She’s not afraid of anything, even Anya, the class bully. It’s time to get crafting!

TEEN

Needlework by Julia Watts

In rural Kentucky, a sixteen-year-old boy with a love of quilting, cooking and Dolly Parton helps his grandma care for his mother. In doing so, he uncovers a family secret that will change everything in his life.

Friendship Bracelets All Grown Up by Suzanne McNeill

Featuring dozens of stylish designs and easy techniques with embroidery floss and hemp, get that trendy bohemian look with upscale friendship bracelets for teens and adults!

ADULT

Better Off Thread by Amanda Lee

With the help of her police officer boyfriend and her Irish Wolfhound Angus, Marcy must stitch together clues to clear her friend’s name before someone else winds up crossed off Santa’s list for good.

Needle Felting for Beginners by Roz Dace & Judy Balchin

Packed full of useful tips to help you on your felting journey, learn how to sculpt miniature teacups, animals, and even your friends and family out of wool!