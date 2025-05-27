GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill

Looking for a date night destination that blends bold flavors, refreshing drinks, and a lively atmosphere? Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill in Scottsdale checks all the boxes. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just craving a flavorful night out, here’s what makes this vibrant eatery an unforgettable dining experience.

Flavor-Packed Tacos & Chips for Charity

Salt & Lime’s menu is a fiesta of flavors, featuring classics like juicy carnitas tacos and tender barbacoa enchiladas. If you’re vegetarian like me, there are also plenty of delicious options such as the Vegetariano burrito or the crispy potato taquitos! Don’t forget to try out some freshly made guacamole or the house salsas – my personal favorite was the pineapple! And for just $5 you can get unlimited Chips and Salsa Fresca and for every basket purchased, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charity of the month.

Refreshing Margaritas & Laid-Back Vibes

No Mexican meal is complete without a margarita, and Salt & Lime delivers with a curated selection of handcrafted cocktails. The “Perfect Patron” margarita lives up to its name, and the “Skinny B,” made with cucumber and basil, offers a refreshing twist. The restaurant’s indoor-outdoor bar and spacious patio create a relaxed, resort-style atmosphere that’s perfect for unwinding with a drink in hand. From the moment you step inside, Salt & Lime sets the stage for a fun and laid-back evening with vibrant décor and friendly staff.

Tips for a Memorable Night

Happy Hour : Take advantage of extended happy hours running until 7:00 p.m., offering great deals on drinks and appetizers.

: Take advantage of extended happy hours running until 7:00 p.m., offering great deals on drinks and appetizers. Outdoor Seating : Opt to sit outside on the spacious patio to enjoy Scottsdale’s pleasant evenings and people-watch while you dine.

: Opt to sit outside on the spacious patio to enjoy Scottsdale’s pleasant evenings and people-watch while you dine. Weekend Brunch: Elevate your weekend brunch with mouth-watering fare such as Huevos Rancheros, the Green Chili Breakfast Skillet or even Breakfast Nachos – offered Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location & Hours

Address : 9397 E Shea Blvd #115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

: 9397 E Shea Blvd #115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Hours : Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Happy hour is offered daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Sunday.

: Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Happy hour is offered daily from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Sunday. Website: https://www.saltandlimeaz.com/

Whether you’re a Scottsdale local or looking to check out a new dinner location, Salt & Lime Modern Mexican Grill offers a flavorful and fun date night experience. With its bold cuisine, refreshing drinks, and lively atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to spice up your evening.

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check it out!