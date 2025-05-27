Stage Magic for Every Age: VYT’s Upcoming Family-Filled Season

I have loved live theater for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been so excited to expose my son to the love of the arts as soon as I could.

When I found out Annie (one of my all-time favorites!) was being put on by the Valley Youth Theater (VYT) I decided it was the perfect opportunity to introduce my 3-year-old son to the hit musical!

A Family-Friendly Experience at VYT

Attending a VYT performance is an opportunity to introduce children to the magic of live theatre in a welcoming and educational setting. Their productions are designed to engage and entertain, and families can enjoy quality time together while supporting the development of young artists.

My son was absolutely mesmerized by the singing and dancing up-close. While at 3 years old he may not understand the magnitude of it all, I think it was so great for him to see other kids just like him that were pursuing their passions as stars of the show. My goal is for him to grow up knowing he can do that too one day, if he so desires!

And I was grateful that the matinee performance was made up of other young families. When my son got a little squirmy here or there, he was able to stand up and wiggle around a bit, before settling back down to enjoy the show.

Upcoming 2025–2026 Season

The production of Annie will conclude on Sunday, June 1st, but VYT promises an exciting lineup for the upcoming season. The 2025-2026 season includes the following productions:

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School (Aug. 8-31, 2025)

A delightful musical based on the beloved Junie B. Jones series, perfect for young audiences.

A quirky, rock-infused musical about a man-eating plant and the havoc it wreaks.

A heartwarming holiday story featuring the beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood.

A humorous take on the world of magic, focusing on the often-overlooked Puffs.

A stage adaptation of the popular book series, following the misadventures of Greg Heffley.

The beloved fairy tale with a twist, featuring the lovable ogre and his friends.

Season tickets are available for both premium and orchestra seating packages, offering flexibility and value for families.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor, season ticket holder, or wanting to expose your young kids to live theater like me, VYT offers a memorable and enriching experience for the whole family.

For more information on the 2025–2026 season and to purchase tickets, visit vyt.com.

About Valley Youth Theater (VYT)

Since its founding in 1989, Valley Youth Theatre (VYT) has been a cornerstone of youth arts in Phoenix. This nonprofit organization offers children aged 3 to 17 the opportunity to foster leadership and life skills in a supportive, inclusive environment, with no fees for participation, costumes, or ticket sales quotas. Notable alumni such as Emma Stone and Jordin Sparks began their careers at VYT, showcasing the theatre’s role in shaping the next generation of artists and leaders.