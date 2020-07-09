Play chef at home with local takeout food kits

While many local restaurants have reopened, families in greater Phoenix may be hesitant to venture back for dine-in service while COVID-19 cases continue to rise. One of the ways restaurants have gotten creative during this pandemic is by creating takeout food kits that let their customers assemble a restaurant-quality meal at home.

So grab the kids and the aprons. These make-at-home kits will let you have some fun as a family while creating tasty meals and treats.

Cookie and cupcake Cookie and cupcake decorating kits

Known for its whimsical and inventive sweet creations, Ruze Cake House in Scottsdale is offering boxed kits that let the kids have some fun decorating either mini cupcakes or iced sugar cookies. Ruze’s Boredom Buster kits have featured unicorns, trolls and ninjas. Check their Instagram page for the latest offerings, and email jessicarose@ruzecakehouse.com to place an order. Prices vary. Ruze Cake House, 7033 E. Main St., Suite 100, Scottsdale.



Make-at-home Make-at-home pizza kits

The Parlor in Phoenix offers pizza kits, so everyone can play chef and make their own pizza masterpiece. The standard kit comes with fresh dough, Parlor secret pizza sauce, house-blend cheeses (mozzarella and aged cheddar), Schreiner’s pepperoni and fresh basil. For a different price, any Parlor pizza can be made into a kit, or you can pick and choose from the restaurant’s extensive list of toppings. $12 for a standard kit. The Parlor, 1916 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix. 602-248-2480.



Cook-at-home Cook-at-home pasta kits

Love serving up big flavorful bowls of pasta, but don’t feel like cranking out the homemade noodles and sauce? The Sicilian Butcher’s pasta kit serves four, and includes bread, your choice of pasta (spaghetti, paccheri, pappardelle or creste de gallo) and sauce (marinara, amatriciana, parmigiano cream or bolognese). Extra hungry? Add eight Sicilian meatballs (made with ground veal, prime beef and pork, pine nuts, raisings, pecorino cheese, garlic and fresh herbs). Cook, assemble, and you have a gourmet meal without the hassle. $32 for bread, pasta and sauce; additional $12 for meatballs. The Sicilian Butcher, 15530 N. Tatum Blvd, Suite 160, Phoenix; 602-775-5140. 3151 W. Frye Road, Chandler, 480-573-8550.



Fresh fish taco kits Fresh fish taco kits

A trip to the coast may not be in the cards, but you can still enjoy amazing fish tacos at home. Chula Seafood in Phoenix and Scottsdale is now offering fresh fish taco kits for home delivery. Each kit serves four and includes one pound of fresh chef’s choice whitefish accompanied by pico, cabbage, salsa verde, eight tortillas and a molcajete (salsa prepared with a mortar and pestle). The type of fish varies by availability and typically features grouper, swordfish, mahi or sea bass. Order for next-day home delivery. $38. Email delivery@chulaseafood.com for more info.

Gourmet sandwich kits Gourmet sandwich kits

Miracle Mile Deli in Phoenix is offering some of its most popular gourmet deli sandwiches as takeaway kits featuring two pounds of hot pastrami, brisket or corned beef plus cheese, rolls and dressing/sauerkraut for $45. 4433 N. 16th St., Phoenix. 602-776-0992.