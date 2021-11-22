Toy Drive Benefitting the Banner Cardon Pediatric ICU

The Armer Foundation, a local non-profit aiming to help families who have children with extreme medical needs, is hosting their 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive from November 17 – December 15, 2021, benefitting the Banner Cardon Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Oncology Unit.
Several local businesses throughout the Valley have set up drop-off locations for the unopened toys.
Jennifer Armer, Founder of the Armer Foundation, hopes that the toys bring cheer, hope, and a little bit of the holiday spirit to the families and children in need.
“Having been in these families shoes ourselves, we know what a difference even just one toy can make in a child’s life when they spend day in and day out in the same hospital room,” said Armer. “While we are often helping with families’ medical expenses, we always like to do something extra for the holidays and are overjoyed by the amount of local business who are helping us give back to these children and their families.”
The Armer Foundation is seeking donations of any new, unwrapped toys for kids, from newborn to teens. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
Chandler:
Christine Z Freeland CPA
813 W. Elliot Rd., Suite 1
Chandler, AZ
Flooring America of Chandler
6909 W Ray Rd #5
Chandler, AZ 85226
Good Time Charli’s
6045 W Chandler Blvd #7
Chandler, AZ 85226
Glendale:
Padre Murphy’s
4338 W Bell Rd.
Glendale, AZ 85308
Gilbert:
Peacock Wine Bar
1525 N Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Wilson-Goodman Law Group
1760 E Pecos Rd #315
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Mesa:
Red, White & Brew
6740 E McDowell Rd #102
Mesa, AZ 85215
Peoria:
Lakeside Bar & Grill
9980 W Happy Valley Rd.
Peoria, AZ 85383
Select Security Systems
8957 W. Windsor Dr. Suite 129
Peoria, AZ 85381
Phoenix:
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Armer Foundation for Kids
9830 S 51st St., Ste. A128
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Cupz N’ Crepes
4232 E Chandler Blvd., Ste 1
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Desert Vista High School
16440 S 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Dollar
1241 E. Chandler Blvd. Ste 110
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Horizon Chiropractic Center
4425 E Agave Rd. Ste 104
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Kolache Café
4302 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Pointe High School
4201 E Knox Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Scottsdale:
Allstate Agent Lori Phipps
9699 N. Hayden Rd., Suite E107
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
U & Improved – only collecting Dec 5
5201 N Pima Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Armer Foundation will also be collecting donations at their thrift store location, Armer Foundation for Kids, located at 9830 S 51st St., Ste. A128, Phoenix, AZ 85044. These items can include baby dolls, blankets, comfy socks, crayons, pajama pants, hair brush/comb, hair ties, kids coloring books, kids’ books, games, puzzles and stuffed animals.
For a full list of locations participating in the Holiday Toy Drive and list of needs, visit www.armerfoundation.org/toydrive