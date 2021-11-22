Toy Drive Benefitting the Banner Cardon Pediatric ICU

The Armer Foundation, a local non-profit aiming to help families who have children with extreme medical needs, is hosting their 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive from November 17 – December 15, 2021, benefitting the Banner Cardon Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Oncology Unit.

Several local businesses throughout the Valley have set up drop-off locations for the unopened toys.

Jennifer Armer, Founder of the Armer Foundation, hopes that the toys bring cheer, hope, and a little bit of the holiday spirit to the families and children in need.

“Having been in these families shoes ourselves, we know what a difference even just one toy can make in a child’s life when they spend day in and day out in the same hospital room,” said Armer. “While we are often helping with families’ medical expenses, we always like to do something extra for the holidays and are overjoyed by the amount of local business who are helping us give back to these children and their families.”

The Armer Foundation is seeking donations of any new, unwrapped toys for kids, from newborn to teens. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Chandler:

Christine Z Freeland CPA

813 W. Elliot Rd., Suite 1

Chandler, AZ

Flooring America of Chandler

6909 W Ray Rd #5

Chandler, AZ 85226

Good Time Charli’s

6045 W Chandler Blvd #7

Chandler, AZ 85226

Glendale:

Padre Murphy’s

4338 W Bell Rd.

Glendale, AZ 85308

Gilbert:

Peacock Wine Bar

1525 N Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Wilson-Goodman Law Group

1760 E Pecos Rd #315

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Mesa:

Red, White & Brew

6740 E McDowell Rd #102

Mesa, AZ 85215

Peoria:

Lakeside Bar & Grill

9980 W Happy Valley Rd.

Peoria, AZ 85383

Select Security Systems

8957 W. Windsor Dr. Suite 129

Peoria, AZ 85381

Phoenix:

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Armer Foundation for Kids

9830 S 51st St., Ste. A128

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Cupz N’ Crepes

4232 E Chandler Blvd., Ste 1

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Desert Vista High School

16440 S 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Foothills Dollar

1241 E. Chandler Blvd. Ste 110

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Horizon Chiropractic Center

4425 E Agave Rd. Ste 104

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Kolache Café

4302 E Ray Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Mountain Pointe High School

4201 E Knox Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85044

Scottsdale:

Allstate Agent Lori Phipps

9699 N. Hayden Rd., Suite E107

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

U & Improved – only collecting Dec 5

5201 N Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85250

The Armer Foundation will also be collecting donations at their thrift store location, Armer Foundation for Kids, located at 9830 S 51st St., Ste. A128, Phoenix, AZ 85044. These items can include baby dolls, blankets, comfy socks, crayons, pajama pants, hair brush/comb, hair ties, kids coloring books, kids’ books, games, puzzles and stuffed animals.

For a full list of locations participating in the Holiday Toy Drive and list of needs, visit www.armerfoundation.org/toydrive