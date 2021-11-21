Cooper ’s Hawk: A New Place to Wine and Dine in Chandler

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

Wine lovers will delight in the opening of Cooper’s Hawk’s newest location in Chandler. The upscale restaurant features a large wine-tasting room in addition to a full menu, dining room, and outdoor patio.

Cooper’s Hawk was generous and offered me and three guests the chance to dine at the restaurant where we got to try out a variety of the menu selections and indulge in the full wine and dine experience.

My parents both had recent birthdays so I invited them to accompany my husband and me as a way to celebrate their birthdays. It was the perfect atmosphere for a special birthday dinner but would also make for a great restaurant to go to for an anniversary celebration.

We elected to sit out on the large patio and enjoy the perfect Arizona evening weather. Since I am six months pregnant, I relied on the others to try some of the drink selections.

My dad chose the Cooper’s Hawk Ale, while my mom ordered the Strawberry Sangria, and my husband selected a glass of Moscato to start.

Although we were served some complimentary pretzel bread with whipped butter upon being seated, we also decided to order some appetizers to share.

My parents got the Caprese Flatbread featuring tomatoes, red onion, mozzarella, pesto, basil, and a balsamic glaze and my husband and I chose the Crispy Brussels Sprouts, recommended by our waitress. They were roasted with a sweet chili sauce, cashews, and garnished with mint. They were crispy and full of flavor—definitely our table’s favorite!

When it came to ordering entrees, we had a wide variety to choose from. Pretty much whatever you’re in the mood for, you can get, whether that’s going the Italian route with some pasta, indulging in classic steak-house cuisine, or choosing from a variety of seafood selections.

For my entrée, I chose the Sweet Corn and Tomato Risotto, which was rich with a drizzle of pesto oil and creamy stracciatella cheese on top, but because of the variety of vegetables incorporated including spinach, sweet peas, and roasted red peppers, it kept the dish feeling lighter.

My husband ordered the Filet Mignon which came topped with crispy onions, accompanied by a side of grilled broccoli, and chose the Betty’s Potatoes which consisted of shredded potatoes, white cheddar, and scallions—similar to gourmet hash browns. He also ordered a glass of the Cooper’s Hawk Lux Cabernet Sauvignon wine, which was the recommended pairing to go with his Filet Mignon. Everything on the menu has a number by it that corresponds to the suggested wine pairing, which made it easy for ordering.

The waitress and kitchen staff were very accommodating and helped my mom, who’s vegan, make a selection that fit her dietary preferences. She went with a classic bowl of spaghetti with a rich and tangy tomato sauce and cleaned her plate, so it must have been good!

My dad got the Soy Ginger Atlantic Salmon and commented that it was cooked to perfection. His meal came with an Asian Slaw and wasabi buttered mashed potatoes which had a hint of that wasabi flavor without being spicy.

Of course, we couldn’t leave without sampling the dessert menu—we were there to celebrate birthdays after all. Although, we were all pretty full from our previous courses, so we chose to split our desserts.

My husband and I ordered the highly recommended Key Lime Pie. I am not usually a pie fan but this was on another level! The buttery graham cracker crust was the perfect foundation for the luscious and airy pie filling that was topped with whipped cream, fresh-squeezed citrus, and lime dust. It was amazing!

My parents ordered the Salted Caramel Crème Brulee which came perfectly toasted, served with fresh berries and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

All in all, we had such a wonderful night out and really felt like we got great quality food, drinks, and service. I am already looking forward to going back after having the baby so I too, can indulge in some wine!

Enter to win a complimentary wine tasting for two so you can experience Cooper’s Hawk Chandler yourself!