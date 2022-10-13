RAK Date Night: Agave Del Scottsdale

This meal was provided for RAK in exchange for an honest review of this dining experience. All thoughts and recollections are our own.

If you ever find yourself craving authentic Mexican food with bold flavors and traditional, yet unique options, then you have to check out Agave Del Scottsdale.

This gourmet restaurant located in Scottsdale is perfect for your next date night or—as I got to experience—a mom’s night out.

Inside you’ll find modern, chic décor featuring tequila display cases and beautiful Mexican murals, while the outside hosts a large patio space, so that no matter where you’re seated, you’ll enjoy the atmosphere.

Show up hungry because you’ll immediately be greeted with a basket of tortilla chips alongside some fresh salsa and bean dips.

They offer a wide variety of drinks but nothing washes down chips and salsa quite like a cold margarita. We tried the strawberry mint margarita featuring Maestro Dobel Silver Tequila, fresh strawberry, mint, lime juice, and a tajin rim glass—it was perfectly refreshing with a bold strawberry flavor.

Eager to taste something off the food menu, we started with the Tlacoyos de Huitalacoche appetizer—a blue corn masa, stuffed with black beans and topped with corn truffle, queso fresco, onion, cilantro, sour cream, and salsa verde. It was probably my favorite dish of the night! So tasty and unlike anything I’ve ever had before.

For our entrees, I chose the Chile Relleno De Huitlacoche which was a chile poblano filled with corn truffle, entomatada sauce, served with frijoles de la olla, and sautéed vegetables. It wasn’t just aesthetically appealing, but it was packed with flavors and textures and it makes my mouth water just thinking about it. I was blown away by the vegetables too—they were perfectly seasoned, bright, and colorful.

After some input from our incredibly knowledgeable waiter, my friend decided to go with the Alaskan Halibut al Cilantro: a tender Alaskan Halibut prepared the famous Mexico City style surrounded by sautéed fresh cilantro, garlic, shallots, olive oil, and a white wine citrus sauce with fresh vegetables and mashed potatoes on the side. She commented on how tended the fish was and could not get over the delicious cilantro sauce.

At this point, we were both getting full but it was our mom’s night out—and we weren’t about to leave without indulging in dessert.

While there was no wrong choice when it came to the dessert options, we decided to split a piece of the Pastel De 3 Leches cake. It was rich, perfectly moist having soaked up the condensed milk, with a hint of cinnamon notes, and was a sweet ending to all of our courses.

Do yourself a favor and put Agave Del Scottsdale on your list of restaurants to try for your next night out! You won’t be disappointed.