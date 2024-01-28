Date Night Giveaway: A Jazzy Good Time at the Ravenscroft

If you’re looking to do something a little unique this Valentine’s Day or for your next date night, you’ve got to check out The Ravenscroft Jazz Venue in Scottsdale.

This state-of-the-art music venue offers an unparalleled musical experience showcasing world-renowned and Grammy Award-winning artists and some of the finest Jazz performances in the Phoenix-metro area.

The main auditorium seats 200 people in luxury designed seats where you can enjoy an optimal listening experience and perfect viewing from anywhere in the performance space. Some shows also feature projected visuals that accompany the music, creating a multi-sensory experience.

The performance venue also includes the Jazzbird, a modern New York City style lounge, hosting music from popular, and up and coming local musicians. During this intimate performance, you have the option to sip on a fine selection of wine and local craft beers from the bar, and purchase catered meals and dessert to dine on throughout the show.

My husband and I had the chance to attend one of the Jazzbird Night performances, which occur every Friday evening at 7 p.m., and not going to lie, this felt like the most relaxing way to unwind after a busy week.

It truly felt like we had stepped inside a classy New York City jazz club. It was cozy, intimate, and relaxing. We grabbed some drinks and ordered from the catered food buffet, and settled in for a night of up-close-and-personal entertainment.

While we didn’t know much about jazz, there was no denying the music was incredible—interactive, laid-back, and catchy.

The Ravenscroft hosts a variety of events throughout the season including their concert series, chamber nights, and Jazz for the Soul – a free event open to the public created with the intent to benefit local and international humanitarian causes while local musicians perform on the Jazzbird stage.

Whether it’s for a Valentine’s Day celebration, a cozy date night, or even something cool to do on a hot summer night, you have to check out this venue. You surely won’t be disappointed as you spend an evening with your special someone relaxing and unwinding listening to live jazz music.

For a full lineup of performances visit https://theravenscroft.com/

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to any Jazzbird show in 2024!