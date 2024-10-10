RAK Date Night Giveaway: The Italiano

Get ready to be transported to Italy when you step inside The Italiano, the newest masterpiece by Chef Joey Maggiore and his team of culinary geniuses.

Located at 90th Street and Shea Blvd., you’ll experience the best in fine dining Italian right in the heart of Scottsdale.

My husband and I had the chance to check out this new hidden gem restaurant on our latest date night and it’s one I will be raving about for a while. Between the elegant Italian ambiance, the impeccable food and drink options, and the unique dining experiences, it was an elevated date night like never before.

Here’s what makes The Italiano an unforgettable dining experience that you don’t want to miss:

The elegant Italian atmosphere. The new 7,543 square foot restaurant greets guests with a charming entry and picturesque doorway. Adorned with limestone and olive trees throughout, the restaurant features traditional seating as well as an indoor patio creating an al fresco dining experience that is unmatched. There are also several unique design elements including a sky-painted ceiling for guests to sip and unwind under a color-changing canvas that reflects the rising and setting of the sun. As an added layer of romance, enjoy the ambiance of a live piano player who serenades guests on the in-house white baby grand piano.

Impeccable food and drink options. I’ve yet to visit Italy in real life, but after dining at The Italiano I feel like I’ve gotten a pretty good glimpse into the authenticity, flavor, and tradition that goes into true Italian food. You’ll find a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes that will transport you to the very heart of Italy including handmade pastas, slow-cooked sauces, fresh salads, Neopolitan pizzas, prime steaks, and more! Be sure to save room for dessert. The Tiramisu was the most decadent and beautiful dessert I’ve had – served in a completely edible chocolate latte cup, with ladyfingers, sweet mascarpone cream, and coffee syrup. It was almost too pretty to eat – but absolutely divine tasting with every bite! Unique dining experiences. One of the most unique experiences at the Italiano is the interactive tableside service. Servers roam the restaurant with rolling carts where guests can make customizable dining selections from the antipasto cart, Limoncello cocktail cart, and a Zabaione dessert cart. We tried out the antipasto cart and were able to create our own charcuterie plate appetizer choosing from over 30 different selections including cheeses, fruits, nuts, meats, and more.

This was truly one of the most elevated dining experiences I’ve had, and everything about it made for such a romantic and relaxing date night. It would also be the perfect destination to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or any other special occasion.

To find out more or make a reservation, visit https://www.theitaliano.com/

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to try out The Italiano!