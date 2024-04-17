Game On! Date Night at Dave & Buster’s

Get ready to feel like a kid again when you plan your next date night at Dave & Buster’s.

With an arcade full of games, and a full service menu of delicious food and refreshing drinks, you’ve got everything you need for a fun date night all in one place.

About Dave & Buster’s

Back in the late 1970s, Buster opened a restaurant known for its tasty food and friendly service. Just a few doors down, Dave opened an outrageous place for entertainment and games where adults were drawn for fun. The two young entrepreneurs noticed people rotating between their establishments, and an idea started to form: What if they put both under one roof?

The two young men headed to “Restaurant Row” in Dallas where they found an empty warehouse and dove into construction. With Dave’s name first because he won a coin toss, they opened the first Dave & Buster’s in December 1982.

Dave & Buster’s now has over 140 locations nationwide—with five of them here in Arizona, including in Glendale, Scottsdale, Queen Creek, Tempe, and Tucson.

Games and Play

A little friendly competition makes for some fun memories as you laugh and show off your skills, or even improve your teamwork as you work together to see how many tickets you can win.

Dave & Buster’s has all the games you could imagine including classic arcade games such as skee-ball, car racing, air hockey, hoop shooting, and even some interactive electronic board games such as Connect 4, Hungry Hungry Hippos, and Monopoly. You’ll also find a few virtual reality games and billiards.

Say goodbye to carrying around stacks of tokens or tickets. Everything is electronically loaded onto your Power Card. Simply tap it on the game you want to play, and tickets are automatically added to your card if you win. It’s super easy and convenient to carry with you.

Once you win big, don’t forget to check out the array of prizes to choose from! You’ll find everything from candy to skincare products, robo vacuums, headphones, t-shirts, and more.

Food, Drink, and Entertainment

Fuel up before or after you play. Dave & Buster’s has a wide selection of delectable options for lunch or dinner. With everything from flatbread pizzas, wings, pretzel bites, burgers, salads, steak, nachos, and more—you’ll find something on the menu everyone!

You can even cash in tickets in exchange for select menu items—a win-win!

Enjoy sipping on some classic cocktails such as a strawberry watermelon margarita, a fresh mojitio, craft beer, or a glass of wine.

Dave & Buster’s dining areas also feature several TV screens and are designed so no poles block the view of your favorite team.

Love trivia? Every week of every month, Tuesday nights belong to trivia — and your whole crew can get in on the action! With themed trivia nights on deck and awesome prizes to win, you won’t want to miss out on the fun!

This was definitely one of our most action-packed, fun dates that got us laughing and feeling like teenagers again. I’d highly recommend getting together with another couple and making it a double date like we did. It made for some couple versus couple competitions and girls against guys game plays.

For more information or to find the location nearest you, visit daveandbusters.com