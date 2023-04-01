Salt Painted Easter Eggs

Kids will love how the the salt and paint creates this very pretty ombre effect in this salt painting craft. Plus, it’s very easy and fun.
You’ll need:
- Paper, cardboard or construction paper (I used an small gift box because I wanted a frame look).
- White glue for a raised effect or a glue stick if you want your design to be flat.
- Paint brush for each color
- Small bowls of water for each color (4)
- Food coloring: yellow, red, blue and green
- White salt
Directions:
- Create a simple design on you paper, cardboard or construction paper using the glue.
- Sprinkle salt over you entire design and shake off the excess salt.
- Add a few drops of food coloring into each bowl of water. You can also get a few more bowls and create additional colors. This is a great introduction to basic color theory.
- Primary Colors: Yellow, red and blue. Primary colors are the 3 colors that all other colors are made.
- Secondary Colors: Orange, purple and green. These are the colors made by mixing the primary colors. Blue + Red = Violet (Purple). Yellow + Blue = Green. Yellow + Red = Orange.
- Tertiary Colors: Red-orange, yellow-orange, red-violet, blue-violet, yellow-green and blue-green. These colors made by mixing a primary and a secondary color together. Older kids may want to explore this.
- Now let’s paint your design. Dip your paint brush into the color water and touch it to the salt. You will see the colors moving and merging into each other. It’s fun to watch. Once you are done you should have a very interesting piece of art.