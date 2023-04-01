Salt Painted Easter Eggs

Kids will love how the the salt and paint creates this very pretty ombre effect in this salt painting craft. Plus, it’s very easy and fun.

You’ll need:

Paper, cardboard or construction paper (I used an small gift box because I wanted a frame look).

White glue for a raised effect or a glue stick if you want your design to be flat.

Paint brush for each color

Small bowls of water for each color (4)

Food coloring: yellow, red, blue and green

White salt

Directions: