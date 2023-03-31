Passover Activities, Recipes, Stories and more from the PJ Library

PJ Library brings the age-old Passover story to life with a wealth of resources via their Passover hub at: pjlibrary.org/passover, and local events are a great introduction to the holiday.

Arizona families raising children in the Jewish tradition can sign their kids up from birth to receive free books and resources. Simply click over to the PJ Library of Greater Phoenix page: pjlibrary.org/communities/jewish-federation-greater-phoenix for subscription information, and get local events like the April 2 Lotsa Matzah and Locomotives event in Glendale from the local PJ Library Facebook page.

The PJ Library holiday hub is packed full with everything from music, stories, crafts and recipes to games, history and printables. Families can find a 15 Minute seder — a step-by-step video playlist where kids can learn (or refresh) their seder skills; the PJ Library Passover River Ride booklet which is the story of Passover in ten scenes; Printable Passover Recipe Cards; Passover-Themed Mad Libs; seasonal lunch box ideas, lists of Passover themed picture books and more.

PJ Library offers a downloadable and colorfully illustrated Haggadah for families: In Every Generation: A Pj Library Family Haggadah. While subscribers receive printed copies, this guide to the seder is also available to download for free in five languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and French. The printed English version of In Every Generation is available from the PJ Library store on Amazon.

New this year, PJ Library books are available on the Novel Effect app. As they read along, seder guests will be treated to a synchronized soundscape to In Every Generation: A PJ Library Family Haggadah, including authentic music, sound effects, and even pronunciation of Hebrew words that help kids stay engaged and excited throughout the meal.

Also available this Passover holiday for the first time are large print, Braille, and audio versions of the Haggadah prepared by the Jewish Braille Institute, to ensure accessibility for anyone who is visually impaired, blind or reading disabled. Aside from the traditional prayers and readings, this downloadable guide to the Passover seder offers up specially curated interactive videos and explanations that help make the holiday a fun, engaging and family-friendly experience.

PJ Library Presents podcasts for kids are NAPPA Award-winners, and a new episode of “Afternoons with Mimi” is “Kiddo’s Passover Table.”

To learn more about PJ Library and to find out more about their free book subscriptions for families raising kids in the Jewish tradition, visit pjlibrary.org/about-pj-library