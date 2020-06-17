

On Sunday, June 21, we will celebrate dads and all they do. Here are a few ways to be festive with food, fun and more on Father’s Day.

Start his day with classic or crazy donuts. Alien Donuts in Scottsdale offers a crazy selection from Lucky Charms donuts to classic glazed for delivery or pick-up. $10-$26. aliendonuts.com

Visit the penguins. Take Dad to OdySea Aquarium and make sure to visit Papa Tux and his boy Tigger, the very first African penguin chick ever hatched onsite. Use promo code DAD2020 for $10 off a Dad’s General Admission ticket.

Rent a boat at Tempe Town Lake. Rent paddle boats, kayaks and bikes Monday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tempe Town Lake, 72 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe. boats4rent.com

Feed him free food. On June 21, dads can get one free menu item all day at the 12 Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers restaurants in greater Phoenix. coldbeers.com

Take him to smack some golf balls. Top Golf’s Scottsdale location is now open for business. Dads can hit for two hours weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon for $15. topgolf.com/us/riverwalk

Play mini golf. Castles-n-Coasters in north Phoenix has opened miniature golf bumper boats and Indy cars from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Thrill Ride Park is open 6-11 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. castlesncoasters.com

Take him bowling. Let it Roll Bowl in Phoenix is observing social distancing by keeping every other lane empty. Sunday lane rentals are $23.02 + tax for an hour of unlimited bowling for up to 5 people. Bowlmor Lanes is giving a $10 bonus for the purchase of a $50 gift card and a $25 bonus for a $100 gift card. Gift cards can be used at any of 13 Bowlero, AMF or Bowlmor location in metro-Phoenix.

Play games at a bar/restaurant. FatCats in Gilbert and Mesa (fatcatsfun.com), Main Event (mainevent.com) and Dave & Buster’s in Glendale, Tempe and North Phoenix (daveandbusters.com) are open with added safety measures.

Say “cheers” with a (root) beer! Matty G’s Steakburgers & Spirits in Mesa will offer free root beer floats to all dads and grandpas with the purchase of any meal on Father’s Day. Floats are made with frozen vanilla custard and are regularly priced at $5 each. Matty G’s, 1958 E. Brown Road, Mesa. 480-306-7406 or visit facebook.com/mattygsmesa

Indulge in deli meats and beer. Miracle Mile Deli is charging $80 for a $100 Miracle Mile Deli gift card through June 21. Pair it with beer by the gallon for $35. Or get one of their Father’s Day Special Meal Deals, including Breakfast In Bed ($55), Lunch At Home ($45) or Dinner For the Fam ($55-$95). miraclemiledeli.com

Reserve a distillery tour. San Tan Brewery is offering distillery and brewery tours hourly between noon and 7 p.m. on Father’s Day, with tour groups limited to 10 attendees at the Chandler facility. santantours.com

Race him on the go-kart track. Octane Raceway in Scottsdale has reopened with go-karts cleaned with disinfectant and sanitizing fog after every race. octaneraceway.com

Load up the SUV for a drive-in movie! Drive-in movies — a great way to get out the house while observing social distancing — are popping up all over town. raisingarizonakids.com/calendar

Hear the mighty Wurlitzer. Organ Stop Pizza, home of the world’s largest Wurlitzer pipe organ, has reopened in Mesa and has lots of social distancing procedures in effect. Maybe they’ll play “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” to help Dad remember attending professional sporting events. organstoppizza.com

Make something from the heart. Check out some Father’s Day craft kits Dad might like from Pinspiration in north Phoenix. Schedule some time with your kids at As You Wish Pottery Painting Place, where they can create a hand-print plates for their dad. Or try this high-tech Father’s Day card, courtesy of Sari Custer of the Arizona Science Center.

