Monday, August 5, 2024
Enter to win a digital code for Despicable Me 4!

Kate Reed
The summer fun doesn’t stop as DESPICABLE ME 4 is available to own or rent August 6. Join Gru, Lucy, and their girls as they embark on a wild new adventure with the newest member of the family, Gru Jr. Watch as they dodge danger when a new nemesis puts them on the run. Dive into the action and laughter of this latest installment from the highest grossing animated franchise of all time, complete with two all-new mini-movies when you buy! Don’t miss out—watch DESPICABLE ME 4 at home!

The world’s favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain-League-agent returns for a bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Gru, Lucy and their girls welcome a new member to the family – Gru Jr. – who is intent on tormenting his dad, as a new nemesis shows up and forces the family to go on the run. This latest blockbuster chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history is packed with nonstop action and filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humor.

PLUS, TWO EXCLUSIVE MINION MINI MOVIES

Game Over and Over – After stumbling upon a powered-up game controller inside Gru’s lair, the mischievous Minions discover its ability to control one another, unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores.
Benny’s Birthday – Benny finds himself trapped in a time loop of a Minion-style birthday party, encountering uproarious mischief at every turn.

See the trailer HERE.

Enter to win a digital code here! 

Enter for your chance to win!

