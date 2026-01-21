Award-Winning Gilbert Dance Crew Remains Bonded in Fatherhood

When Kyle Price and his high school friends first formed The Elektrolytes Dance Crew, they couldn’t have imagined how far their passion for dance would take them—or how it would later shape their lives as fathers.

The group, established in Gilbert, was made up of four friends—Kyle, Nico, Sal, and George—who all shared a love for dance. Their hard work paid off when they went on to win MTV’s America’s Best Dance Crew in 2012, putting their tight-knit crew in the national spotlight.

Fast forward nearly two decades, and the members of The Elektrolytes are all dads with their kids growing up as friends, just like they did. Their lives have shifted from the stage to the suburbs, but their bond remains as strong as ever.

From Dance Floors to Real Estate

In 2019, the crew opened a dance studio that welcomed multiple teams and hundreds of students. For five years, they poured their energy into creating a space for the next generation of dancers. But as the demands of family life grew, they pivoted. The studio was eventually sold and folded into another business, and the guys transitioned into real estate.

“Dance wasn’t fully paying the bills for four families,” Kyle admits. “Nico got pulled into real estate, then Sal, then me, then George. We all do different things, but we’re still in the same industry. The thing that really keeps us connected is that we just want to keep doing life together.”

Building Brotherhood Beyond Dance

These days, community looks like weekly workouts, family barbecues, and even spontaneous backyard dance sessions—kids running around while the dads throw together choreography and film quick Tik-Tok videos.

“We see each other probably two to four times a week,” Kyle says. “Our kids are best friends. Usually, we’re holding kids while we’re making up the dance, then the moms tag in while we film. It’s chaos, but it’s us.”

More than the dance itself, Kyle says it’s the commitment to being present with each other that matters. “It’s easy to feel like you’re the only one struggling as a parent. Being around them and seeing how they parent has been so helpful. There’s no handbook, so figuring it out together has been wildly valuable.”

Why Dads Need Community

For Kyle, this isn’t just about friendship—it’s about survival. “We were designed to be in community with each other. We weren’t supposed to do life alone,” he reflects. “It makes me a better husband, a better dad, and a better person.”

Whether it’s dancing or sweating through a tough workout, Kyle sees these moments as a form of meditation. “When I’m dancing, it’s hard to think about bills or struggles. It clears my head. But really, the reason I’ve stuck with dance is because of the community around it.”

Finding Your Own Crew

Not every dad has a ready-made crew of lifelong friends. Kyle’s advice? Start with a hobby you already enjoy.

“Work it into something you’re already passionate about. Find a group class, a workout, something where people gather,” he suggests. “Friendships don’t happen super organically as adults. You have to schedule it, make it routine, stay committed. Life gets in the way, but the effort keeps relationships awesome.”

For Kyle and The Elektrolytes, the moves may look different these days, but the heart behind them hasn’t changed. Nearly 20 years later, their choreography isn’t just about dance—it’s about showing up for each other, their families, and their community.